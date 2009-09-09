Share Sleuth: here’s why I am selling a firm that’s almost perfect

Following the latest trade, the portfolio now has more than sufficient funds to add a new share or more of an existing constituent.

This month, I reduced the portfolio’s holding in natural animal seed additive manufacturer Anpario (LSE:ANP).

Selling an almost perfect stock

As recently as June, I described the business as “almost perfect”.

It provides an alternative means of keeping farm animals healthy now that the use of antibiotics as growth promoters has been outlawed in most places. Unlike antibiotics in the food chain, which leads to human antibiotic resistance, Anpario’s products, such as Omega 3 supplements, can be beneficial to human health as well as animals.

Financially, it is a healthy-looking business, too. Anpario has grown profit at a compound annual growth rate of 10% over the last six years, almost entirely under its own steam (i.e. without recourse to big acquisitions), and it has accumulated a large cash surplus.

Anpario does not have it all its own way, of course. It has competitors. And farms can do much to improve animal health apart from putting supplements in the feed. They can vaccinate animals and improve farm hygiene, for example.

In the very long run, there is also the question of whether the decades-long trend of increased global meat consumption can be sustained.

On the one hand, as populations in less developed countries are lifted out of poverty they eat more meat.

On the other hand, health advocates and climate change scientists say we can have too much of a good thing and we need to cut meat consumption.

Healthy animals, though, produce less methane, which is a greenhouse gas, so it is not clear to me that in being part of the meat industry Anpario is necessarily part of the climate change problem.

I considered all these factors when I gave Anpario a score of 6 out of 9. Its high share price was the main reason I docked it points, but I also knocked off a point because of meat’s cloudy future.

A score of 6 is more than sufficient for me to hold a share for the long term, but the advancing share price had breached the limit I set for a holding of score 6, which is, as it happens, is slightly under 6% of the portfolio’s total value, so I decided to trim it back down to size.

One other thing was playing on my mind when I made this decision. Anpario is not the only share in the portfolio to have appreciated considerably in recent times (see the chart and table at the end of this article).

For the first time I can remember, none of the shares in my Decision Engine scored 8 or 9, the highest scores available in my system. With good businesses looking pricey, I do not think it is a bad idea to have some cash in the portfolio, at least until such time as I can find a share that is compelling enough in terms of price and quality to add.