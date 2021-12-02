Shearwater Q&A: hear the latest on this cybersecurity firm

Shearwater Group is a UK-based company focused on providing digital resilience solutions. The company delivers cybersecurity, network monitoring technologies, managed security services, data loss prevention, identity and access security, IT solutions, penetration testing and red teaming, and other services. Its operating segment includes software and services. The company generates maximum revenue from the services segment. Its geographical segments include the UK and Europe (excluding the UK), of which most of the revenue is derived from the UK.

