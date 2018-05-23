Softcat repays investor faith in spades

Given that Neil Woodford has endured plenty of negative headlines in recent months, today represents the perfect opportunity to redress the balance with a closer look at fast-growing IT services firm Softcat.

The Marlow-based company's latest trading update lifted shares 8% towards another all-time high, while continuing a remarkable record in which it has achieved unbroken revenues and profits growth for 50 consecutive quarters.

There's not much detail in this latest update, but it's safe to say that the imminent arrival of GDPR has been good for business as Softcat works with clients to clarify the impact and create a tailored plan for compliance.

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It's one reason why investors continue to opt-in for updates from Softcat, which joined the stockmarket in 2015 as a £500 million valued company. Now it is worth three times that amount and is a member of the FTSE 250 Index.

Long-time supporters include Woodford, whose funds represent the company's fifth biggest shareholding with a stake of almost 5%. Peter Kelly, who founded the business in 1993, holds a third of the shares.

Having established the business as a Microsoft partner in those early days, Softcat boasts a 23-strong team of professionals dedicated to knowing everything there is about Microsoft products and services.

The growing threat of cyber attack also means Softcat benefits from strong demand for security products and solutions across both public sector organisations and corporates.

The overall, 1,000-strong workforce is now led by CEO Graeme Watt, who joined the company in April. He has got off to a fast start with today's forecast that profits for the year to the end of July will be ahead of market expectations.