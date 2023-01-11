Specialist fund risks and rewards in 2023: tech, healthcare and commodities

Ceri Jones runs through the bull and bear points for specialist fund areas for the year ahead.

Healthcare The healthcare sector is different in that it is relatively insulated from the macro climate and should offer opportunities in any environment. Indeed, as investors digest the new levels of interest rates, they may look at healthcare stocks, especially in Europe, and recognise they are good value compared with other defensive names, such as utilities and consumer staples. Demand is strong, given the increased prevalence of chronic diseases post-Covid, and the sector is highly innovative, not just within bio-pharmaceuticals, but within medical devices, medical technology and diagnostics. “Healthcare is sometimes seen as ‘a sector for all seasons’,” says Ian Samson, multi-asset portfolio manager at Fidelity International. “We could see disappointing growth in other areas of the economy highlighting the secular growth potential of healthcare names in an ageing economy. The expected normalisation downwards in earnings after the pandemic may never materialise, and so profits could remain resilient,” he says. Ian Cowie: plenty of value in this recession-proof sector

Fund ideas and areas of concern for income investors in 2023 For James Douglas, co-manager of Polar Capital Global Healthcare (LSE:PCGH), consolidation is an additional opportunity. Douglas points out: “The industry is highly fragmented, generates strong cashflows and possesses healthy balance sheets.” However, there are headwinds, such as the ‘patent cliff’. Regulation can also pose a problem, but a split Congress and the introduction of the Inflation Reduction Act has reduced the risk of healthcare reform in the US. Samson also notes that Amazon’s entry into the healthcare sector could be aggressive, eating into the pricing power of competitors.

Biotech Biotech is advancing swiftly as our understanding of human biology increases, in areas such mRNA vaccines, and gene and cell therapy. “Biology is at an inflection point; a convergence of technologies – including gene sequencing, biomedical imaging and machine learning – is making it possible to study biology at a scale that was unimaginable a short time ago,” says Rose Nguyen, portfolio manager of Baillie Gifford Health Innovation fund. She says: “Now smaller biotech companies are starting to create therapies via a more rational, automated and industrialised process. “Advances in gene sequencing illustrate how quickly things are moving. The cost of mapping out all the genes of a human being – known as the genome – was a little under $100 million in 2001. It’s since fallen to just $700.” Genomic sequencing provider Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) is well known for its role in delivering these savings. Five key takeaways from how funds and trusts performed in 2022

Why I’m feeling optimistic about investing in 2023 Meanwhile, 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) has developed machines that profile tens of thousands of individual cells in a single run, making it possible to compare healthy and diseased cells at scale to figure which genes cause a disease. The convergence of genomics and AI technology also underscores the potential of liquid biopsy, a non-invasive approach to detecting cancer in the bloodstream at an early stage to optimise treatment. Illumina is acquiring GRAIL, a biotech company that has developed a test to detect multiple types of cancers through a single blood draw. “Innovation in precision medicine, which looks at the genetics, environment, and lifestyle of a person to select the treatment that could work best for them, continues to advance and gain federal approvals,” says Lightbound. He adds: “Using a companion diagnostics (CDx) liquid biopsy, physicians can now determine the most effective drug therapy on a patient-by-patient basis. For example, Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) received additional FDA clearance in August 2022 for its liquid biopsy test. The test supports drug selection for non-small cell lung cancer, which accounts for around 82% of cancer deaths worldwide.” Commodities The direction of commodity prices is closely associated with economic growth. Recently prices for oil, and base and industrial metals, have risen with every sign that President Xi Jinping is serious about reopening China. The People’s Republic accounted for 16% of global oil consumption in 2021. “Oil prices will also be boosted by constrained supply, with OPEC actively looking to defend the price, while tougher environmental regulations under Democrats in the US remove the possibility of a substantial supply response,” says Dorian Carrell, a multi-asset fund manager at Schroders. He adds: “The limited supply in iron ore and aluminium will also push prices higher if there is rising demand from China, while the energy transition will likely lead to accelerated demand for copper in particular.” Favourite commodities for 2023 and the City’s top mining stocks

Which funds offer the best value at the start of 2023? Conversely, “if global PMIs are weak and industrial production is rolling over, this would be ominous for metals demand,” says Zhoufei Shi, a tactical asset allocation analyst at Fidelity International. He adds: “Specifically on energy, a cold winter is bullish for gas, while the end of SPR (Strategic Petroleum Reserve) releases and tighter sanctions on Russia and a consequent drop in Russian supply could cause oil to trade back towards $100.” Interest rates and commodity prices have an inverse relationship, because the costs of holding inventory decreases in a low-interest-rate environment. Rising interest rates depress gold in particular. Shi notes with the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates to, or beyond, 5% the case for gold is weakened versus cash or Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS), which provide decent nominal and real returns. He, however, acknowledges: “There’s a slim chance that gold could do well if central banks pivot from rate hikes to a pause, or potential cuts. It is not likely, but not impossible if we have reached peak inflation.”