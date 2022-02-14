Interactive Investor

Staffline Q&A: how is this small-cap recruitment agency faring?

14th February 2022 13:30

Investor Meet Company from ii contributor

Chief executive officer Albert Ellis and chief finance officer Daniel Quint of Staffline Group (LSE:STAF) present and answer a range of investor questions. The event, held on 9 February 2022, is brought to you by our friends at Investor Meet Company.

Highlights:

Q&A: 24:45 

About the company:   

Staffline Group is engaged in the provision of recruitment and outsourced human resource services to the industry, as well as the provision of skills training and probationary services. The company's operating segment includes Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland and PeoplePlus. The business activity of the group functions through the UK. 

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

