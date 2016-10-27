A stock in one chart: Is ITV a value trap?

Former City analyst Phil Oakley believes the fortunes of many companies can be summed up in a single financial chart. This week it's ITV.

It has been a rough year for ITV's shareholders. Twelve months ago, the shares were flying high as the company continued to increase profits and pay out special dividends. Now, its shares seem to be very unpopular with investors.

The result of the EU referendum in June and concerns about a weakening UK economy, and the negative impact it would have on ITV's advertising revenues, have weighed heavily on the shares. Yet profits so far have held up quite well. Consensus earnings per share (EPS) estimates from City analysts are not predicting a collapse in profits.

The company is also frequently cited as a takeover candidate. ITV's ability to reach mass audiences backed with an attractive library of TV content is seen as appealing to other media companies.

Liberty Global, the US owner of Virgin Media and ITV's largest shareholder (it holds a 10% stake) is seen as the most likely bidder. The question is, why hasn't it pounced?

The chart below shows ITV's share price and the pound/US dollar exchange rate over the last year. ITV's shares have fallen by more than a third to 167p, but there has also been a 20% fall in the value of the pound against the US dollar from $1.53 to $1.22.

For a US buyer of ITV shares, the price per share has come down from $3.88 to $2.04 - a fall of almost a half.