A stock in one chart: SSE's dividend issue

Former City analyst Phil Oakley believes the fortunes of many companies can be summed up in a single financial chart. This week it's SSE.

Over the last twenty years or so, utility company SSE has been one of the most reliable shares out there. Through the ups and downs of the economy and the stockmarket, this owner of power stations, electricity pylons and gas networks - as well as being one of the biggest suppliers of gas and electricity- has paid a bigger dividend to its shareholders year after year.

But could this stellar record of dividend growth be coming to an end?

Not just yet. The company has promised to keep increasing its dividend in line with inflation until 2021 but there are grounds for suggesting that this is putting a strain on the company's finances. Its dividend growth may not be sustainable after then.

If you look at the chart below, you can see that the rate of annual dividend growth has been shrinking so that it is hardly growing at all. At the same time, SSE has been investing heavily in new assets and has seen its debts rise significantly. The company's dividend has not been covered by its free cash flow since 2007.