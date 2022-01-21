Interactive Investor

Superdry Q&A: how is this small-cap faring?

21st January 2022 10:22

Investor Meet Company from ii contributor

Chief executive officer Julian Dunkerton and chief finance officer Shaun Wills of Superdry (LSE:SDRY) take part in a live Q&A session. The event, held on 20 January 2022, is brought to you by our friends at Investor Meet Company.

About the company:   

Superdry is engaged in designing clothing and accessories and selling through multiple routes to market including retail, wholesale and online. The retail segment comprises the operation of UK and Republic of Ireland stores, concessions and internet sites and the wholesale segment comprises the design and ownership of brands, and wholesale distribution of own brand products worldwide and the operation of European stores. The wholesale segment generates most of the revenue for the company.

