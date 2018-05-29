Superstar stock Kainos keeps rising

The small-cap success story Kainos has continued to impress after shares in the Belfast-based IT company climbed to a record high today on the back of an eighth consecutive year of revenues and profits growth.

Kainos, which was set up in 1986 as a joint venture between ICL (now Fujitsu) and Queen's University of Belfast, provides digital services to Whitehall departments as well as to a range of commercial customers.

It joined the stockmarket in July 2015 when its shares were priced at 139p. Apart from a blip the following summer, they've been on an upward path ever since as Kainos continues to win projects with new and existing customers.

In today's results for the year to March 31, revenues rose 16% to £96.7 million and adjusted profits lifted 7% to £15.3 million. Earnings per share were up 9% to 10.4p.

The company's Digital Services division continues to benefit from projects that boost Government efficiency by migrating paper-based systems and transactions to online platforms capable of handling high volumes of data.

Kainos operates across a range of Government departments including the Land Registry, Home Office and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency.

And even though Brexit has introduced a degree of uncertainty in the UK economy, Kainos said there has been no negative impact to Government programmes with which it is involved.