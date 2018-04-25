Surging Boohoo sheds tears of joy

Recent scepticism towards Boohoo was in danger of sounding a little hollow today as the online fashion retailer smashed City forecasts and reported further progress in its target of achieving £3 billion in global sales.

Shares in the AIM-listed stock have struggled in recent weeks amid concerns about margins and fears that the stock has got ahead of itself after a spectacular 2016 and 2017 in which it surged by more than 400%.

But the market swung back behind Boohoo today with a share price rise of more than 15% as the company highlighted the "great progress" enjoyed by the recent brand additions PrettyLittleThing and Nasty Gal.

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Manchester-based Boohoo, which has been successful in using social media and celebrity endorsements to appeal to the 16-30 age range, saw revenues almost double in the year to February 28 to £580 million. Underlying earnings were 60% higher at £56.9 million.

Boohoo also forecast revenues growth of up to 40% for the current financial year following a strong start to 2018. Joint house broker Jefferies said the outlook was much stronger than the market had been expecting, prompting it to lift its underlying earnings forecast by 4% to £79 million.

The team at Jefferies has a price target of 280p, which would represent a return to and above the record levels seen in June and September last year after a string of earnings upgrades from the company boosted broker sentiment.