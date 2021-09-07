Sylvania Platinum Q&A: AIM miner updates investors

Sylvania Platinum is a South Africa-based company engaged in producing platinum group metals (PGMs) such as platinum, palladium and rhodium. The company's core business is the retreatment of PGM rich chrome tailings material. Its operating segment includes Sylvania Dump Operations (SDO) and Exploration. It generates maximum revenue from the Sylvania Dump Operations (SDO) segment. Geographically, it derives revenue from South Africa. It also holds prospecting and mining rights for several PGM projects on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex.

CEO Jaco Prinsloo and CFO Lewanne Carminati of Sylvania Platinum (LSE:SLP) present their full-year results and answer a range of investor questions. The event, held on the 6 September 2021, is brought to you by our friends at Investor Meet Company .

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.