Ted Baker share plunge fails to attract buyers

Ted Baker (LSE:TED) shares are trading at levels not seen since November 2012 after another profits warning accelerated the de-rating of this former high-flying lifestyle brand.

Whereas Ted's shares had once been reassuringly expensive at around 30 times forward earnings, they are now closer to bargain territory at about 12 times. This follows a near-70% reversal in the share price since February last year, with today's second of two profit warnings for 2019 following the recent abrupt departure of founder and chief executive Ray Kelvin.

Even with the valuation the lowest in a decade, investors will be finding it harder than ever to predict a return to the kind of form where the brand routinely outperformed its peers.

As we warned at the time of annual results in March, this year is unlikely to be any easier for Ted Baker amid the well-documented cyclical and structural issues in retail. This was borne out in today's update, although the admission of some challenges with spring and summer ranges point to internal difficulties as well.

Such issues may or may not be linked to the distraction caused by Kelvin's departure in the wake of harassment allegations. He has been replaced at the helm by Ted Baker veteran Lindsay Page, who today sought to highlight the group's longer-term prospects and its "outstanding brand" in particular.

Several new product initiatives are due to launch soon, along with the advent of monthly product drops and speed-to-market projects. Page said the company is also "relentlessly focused" on achieving cost efficiencies, including with sourcing and the supply chain.