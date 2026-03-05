There’s only one show in town at ITV
There are some areas of growth in the TV company’s annual results, but more immediate prospects are clouded by the Sky talks. ii’s head of markets explains.
5th March 2026 08:21
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
Share on
In investment terms, ITV (LSE:ITV) has tended to be a tough watch, weighed down by the endlessly deep pockets of some of its competitors in the streaming space and the structural decline in linear advertising as viewing habits change.
- Our Services: SIPP Account | Stocks & Shares ISA | See all Investment Accounts
At the headline level, the numbers are mixed, with group revenues declining by 0.5% to £4.12 billion and adjusted pre-tax profit by 5% to £448 million. Cost savings of £63 million have cushioned some of the blow from the decline in advertising revenue, which itself came up against some tough comparatives given the Men’s Euros football tournament the previous year. Net debt rose to £566 million from £431 million, although still at a manageable level.
There are some signs of progress which has helped to lift shares at the open. Historically, the group had an equal weighting between TV advertising revenues and its Studios business and long since recognised that the gradual decline of terrestrial viewing would increasingly weigh on the former. ITV now reports that the majority of its revenues are coming from its content production and digital lines, demonstrating that a lesser reliance on traditional advertising revenues is being achieved.
- Iran: contained conflict or oil shock? The triggers you can’t ignore
- Stockwatch: should investors back these four oil stocks?
Alternative revenue streams such as the Studios unit and ITVX are showing signs of picking up the slack over the longer term. The Studios business has had a stream of quality content which it has been able to distribute both within the UK and overseas, with perennially popular shows such as Line of Duty made for other production companies.
For Studios, total revenue increased by 5% to £2.13 billion with adjusted earnings dipping by just 1% to £297 million. External revenues was a source of strength, however, with a 10% increase highlighting the attractiveness of the unit.
Another area of growth is the ITVX unit, where digital advertising revenue spiked by 10%, bolstered by a 16% increase in viewing figures, with a more immediate target of £750 million in place to be achieved this year. The group previously noted that it expected to recoup the cumulative investment in ITVX by the time of these results, in which it has succeeded four years earlier than expected. In the meantime, total revenue fell by 5% to £1.99 billion and adjusted earnings by 6% to £234 million.
Guidance for the coming year includes optimism ahead of the upcoming Men’s football World Cup tournament in the US, Canada and Mexico, which begins in June and where the group will be showing more matches and at peak times. As such, with some advertisers holding back their budgets ahead of the tournament, revenues, margins and profits are likely to be weighted to the second half of the year, with an adjusted margin in a range of 13% to 15% and further cost savings of £20 million estimated for the year as a whole.
In terms of the immediate outlook, however, there is perhaps only one show in town. ITV confirmed in November that it was in talks with Sky over a potential £1.6 billion sale of its Media and Entertainment business, which would include ITVX as well as its free-to-air channels. The shares spiked on the news, although engagement between ITV and Sky has reportedly slowed over recent weeks. It is possible that the price tag is the cause of the delay and a deal, should it happen, would basically leave the Studios business alone, perhaps itself then vulnerable to a bid, and in a best case scenario with its true value being unlocked by its solitary status.
- The Analyst: AI stocks, trusts and funds still worth buying
- Sign up to our free newsletter for investment ideas, latest news and award-winning analysis
Aside from this potential break-up, a punchy dividend yield of 6.4% is an ongoing attraction. That being said, investors have been skittish on prospects, with ITV flitting in and out of the FTSE100 in recent times. Although the shares have risen by 12% over the last year, as compared to a gain of 14% for the wider FTSE250, the price remains down by 33% over the last five years.
With more immediate prospects clouded by the Sky talks, a positive catalyst emerging elsewhere is not obvious and the market consensus of the shares as a hold is unlikely to improve as a result, despite the progress a streamlined ITV is achieving.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.