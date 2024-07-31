Three-day fee-free trading offer on US shares

interactive investor customers (new and existing) will not pay trading fees (usually £3.99) on buy and sell orders of US shares from Wed 31 July to Fri 2 August 2024 (inclusive), as US earnings season launches into its busiest period

interactive investor (ii) the UK’s second-largest investment platform for private investors, is launching a three-day trading offer on US shares, to coincide with the busiest period of US earnings.

During this three-day offer, interactive investor customers (new and existing) will enjoy £0 commission on buy and sell orders of US shares placed via the ii website and the ii mobile app, executed from Wed 31 July to Fri 2 August 2024 (inclusive).

The offer is open to both new and existing ii customers. Not only will investors on interactive investor be benefiting from the platform’s unique flat-fee pricing, allowing them to keep more of what they accumulate over time, they’ll also be getting a unique chance to explore opportunities in the US market without paying any additional fee.

With US earnings season in full swing, there’s a lot for investors to keep their eyes on. Investors can see if US big tech companies retain their popularity, and ii’s investors will have access to the likes of Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Meta Platforms Inc Class A (NASDAQ:META), which are all due to announce their results over the course of ii’s three-day US trading offer.

Lee Wild, Head of Equity Strategy, interactive investor, says: “It’s easy to simply focus on UK stocks and funds when it comes to investing, as we tend to stick with what’s familiar to us. However, it’s important to remember that looking to other markets, such as the US, can play a big role in helping to diversify your portfolio and find additional pockets of growth.

“A market like the US gives you access to exciting household names who may be enjoying a significant growth period, and this three-day trading offer is the perfect opportunity to dip your toes into the US market.

“Our recent ii index found that many ii investors are currently interested in UK financial services and pharmaceutical companies. It may be that some of the large American equivalents also catch the eye.”

Key US earnings announcements this week