Top 10 most-popular investment funds: February 2021

Fundsmith Equity founder Terry Smith, who interactive investor recently interviewed on subjects including Neil Woodford’s return and bitcoin, is again forced to surrender first place in our monthly ranking to Baillie Gifford American.

Smith’s flagship fund had sat at the top of our table of most-bought funds, which is based on the number of buys during the month by interactive investor customers, since June 2018 until it was ousted in December 2020 by Baillie Gifford American. After returning to the number one spot in January 2021, it has yet again been pushed into second place.

Baillie Gifford American is the only fund in the table, see below, that boasts a three-digit one-year performance figure (105%). Its three-year figure is similarly impressive at 202%, with its closest rival being Baillie Gifford Long Term Global Growth (148%). In January, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was Baillie Gifford American’s biggest holding, but the fund has since trimmed its exposure to the electric car maker to take some profits. Many voices, including our technical analyst John Burford are questioning whether Elon Musk’s company has run out of road. Baillie Gifford American’s top holding is now Canadian e-commerce firm Shopify (NYSE:SHOP).

Another noteworthy result from February’s ranking is the renewed dominance of Baillie Gifford, which has a total of seven funds in the table. Early last month, the Pridham report revealed that Baillie Gifford was the most successful active fund manager in attracting investors to its fund range in 2020. Three Baillie Gifford funds made the top 10 performing funds of 2020 list, and all three funds figure in February’s most-bought list. They are: Baillie Gifford Positive Change, Baillie Gifford Global Discovery, and Baillie Gifford Long Term Global Growth.

In addition, analysis carried out by interactive investor’s collective editor Kyle Caldwell demonstrated that funds from the Edinburgh-based asset manager’s stable have been among the best performers since the Covid-19 sell-off a year ago. Baillie Gifford American was in second place in the top performers’ list, while five other Baillie Gifford funds that feature in February’s table (see below) also feature in the top 20 list for performance since the Covid sell-off.

The same report revealed that the China/Greater China Investment Association sector is the top performer since the Covid-19 sell-off, with the IA Asia Pacific Excluding Japan in fourth place. This perhaps goes some way to explaining continued investor appetite for Baillie Gifford China and Baillie Gifford Pacific, which remain in fourth and sixth place, respectively, in our monthly ranking. China, for example, has not been as hard hit by the pandemic as the US and UK, for example, and its economy has roared back to life.

Baillie Gifford Positive Change held on to its position in third place, with 75% of professional investors revealing that they expect all funds to integrate ESG (environmental, social and governance) factors within five years. However, some voices warn that the ESG ‘megatrend’ is a bubble waiting to burst.

Multi-asset fund Baillie Gifford Managed, was the only new entry to our most-bought list in February and entered the table in 10th place. Among its top 10 holdings are e-commerce giants Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Wayfair (NYSE:W), and streaming platform Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Shifting the attention away from Baillie Gifford, the only two passive funds in the table are Vanguard LifeStrategy 60% Equity and Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity, which are two of the low-cost options in interactive investor’s Quick-Start funds range. Vanguard’s 80% Equity fund has remained in seventh place, while the 60% Equity option has fallen one place to ninth.

Top 10 most popular funds: February 2021

Rank Fund IA sector Ranking change since previous month 1-year return to 1 Feb (%) 3-year return to 1 Feb (%) 1 Baillie Gifford American North America Up 1 105.35 202.56 2 Fundsmith Equity Global Down 1 17.99 51.71 3 Baillie Gifford Positive Change Global No change 73.76 140.54 4 Baillie Gifford China China No change 59.74 N/A 5 Baillie Gifford Global Discovery Global No change 75.4 130.61 6 Baillie Gifford Pacific Asia Pacific Excluding Japan No change 74.91 88.17 7 Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity Mixed investment 40%-85% shares No change 8.7 22.26 8 Baillie Gifford Long-Term Global Growth Global Up 2 83.46 148.15 9 Vanguard LifeStrategy 60% Equity Mixed investment 40%-85% shares Down 1 6.58 19.86 10 Baillie Gifford Managed Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares New entry 34.66 57.09

Source: interactive investor. Note: the top 10 is based on the number of “buys” during the month of February 2021.