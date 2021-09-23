Two new appointments at interactive investor

interactive investor, the UK’s second-largest direct-to-consumer investment platform, has made two senior additions to its spokesperson and fund research team, with Victoria Scholar joining as Head of Investment and Tracy Zhao as Senior Fund Analyst (Victoria pictured left, Tracy, right).

Victoria has joined from IG Group, where she was a financial journalist and presented the business news at the firm’s IGTV broadcast channel. Victoria has a background as a producer for Bloomberg, and broadcast journalist for CNBC and BBC. She has had regular broadcast appearances as a markets commentator.

She started her career on the trading floor in the Square Mile at the investment bank Nomura. Victoria holds a degree in economics from the University of Bristol and a broadcast journalism masters' degree from City University, London. Victoria is also an award-winning technical analyst, having received the Bronwen Wood prize in her Society of Technical Analysis Diploma.

This newly created role comes after a period of significant growth for interactive investor. Victoria will have a wide-ranging broadcast remit discussing the daily business news agenda, investment strategy and asset allocation, collective investments and direct shares, as well as macro-economics and markets.

Victoria Scholar, Head of Investment, interactive investor, says: “I am delighted to bring my investment and broadcasting experience to ii at an exciting time, when video consumption of news is growing rapidly and as more people engage with investment issues. The past 18 months have been daunting, while personal finance and investment issues have become headline news in a way I have not seen since the financial crisis. I look forward to helping people make sense of these unusual times.”

Moira O’Neill, Head of Personal Finance, interactive investor, says: “We are delighted to welcome Victoria Scholar to our high-calibre team of investment professionals and commentators. She brings considerable experience of analysing fast-moving markets, and, with her background in macro-economics, she is ideally placed to help satisfy the growing demand for informed views on broader investment topics beyond stock and fund ideas. Victoria’s appointment once again shows interactive investor’s commitment to investment in quality journalism and impartial content to help customers make informed investment decisions as they increasingly take control of their financial future.”

Tracy Zhao joins ii as Senior Fund Analyst, and supports its investment oversight activities and fund selection for the Super 60 and ACE 40 rated lists. Previously at The Share Centre, she worked on fund research, analysis and MI reporting. Tracy has a master’s degree in financial analysis and fund management from the University of Exeter and has completed her Chartered Financial Analyst exams.

Tracy Zhao says: “The scope and scale of ii’s research offering has grown at speed, with two high-profile flagship rated lists, Super 60 and ACE 40, and a suite of ready-made portfolios and a recently expanded Quick-start range for beginner investors. It is a real privilege to scour the entire funds, investment trust and active and passive universe to help customers make good choices, across a range of risk profiles.”

Dzmitry Lipski, Head of Funds Research, interactive investor, says: “Tracy is a hugely talented and experienced investment professional who has spent years using her research skills to help private investors. Everything we do is geared towards helping customers make confident and informed investment decisions and we are delighted to have Tracy on board.”