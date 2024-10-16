UK commercial property: investing for growth and income
Picton Property Income chief Michael Morris explains why things have begun to turn around for the UK property sector.
16th October 2024 10:25
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
Picton Property Income Ltd (LSE:PCTN) chief executive Michael Morris explains to ii’s Lee Wild why things have begun to turn around for the UK property sector. He also discusses major opportunities to drive shareholder returns in the months ahead.
