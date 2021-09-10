The Week Ahead: AB Foods, JD Sports, Ocado
10th September 2021 12:49
Our head of markets names the company earnings and big events to watch closely in the days ahead, among them three FTSE 100 companies.
Monday 13 September
Trading statements
Abcam, Associated British Foods (LSE:ABF), Blackbird, City of London Investment Group, Dianomi, Gaming Realms, Greencoat Renewables, Henry Boot, ITM Power, MaxCyte, MP Evans, Spectral MD Holdings, S4 Capital, SThree, Surface Transforms, Verici Dx, Xpediator
AGM/EGM
FirstGroup, Warehouse REIT
Tuesday 14 September
Trading statements
accesso Technology, Bluejay Mining, British Honey, CloudCall, Diurnal, Equals Group, Filta Group, Good Energy Group, Harworth, JD Sports Fashion (LSE:JD.), Kistos, Made.com, MJ Gleeson, NCC Group, Ocado Group (LSE:OCDO), Ocean Outdoor, Petra Diamonds, Portmeirion, Property Franchise Group, Sanne Group, Smart Metering Systems, Staffline, STM Group, Team17, Tern, ThinkSmart, TP Group, Xaar
AGM/EGM
Baker Steel Resources Trust, Jade Road Investments, Mercia Asset Management, Tremor International
Wednesday 15 September
Trading statements
Advanced Medical Solutions, Anpario, BioPharma Credit, Central Asia Metals, Corero Network Security, Darktrace, Eleco, Epwin Group, Fevertree Drinks, IQGeo Group, Keywords Studios, Pendragon, Pharos Energy, Redrow, Restaurant Group, Ricardo, Science in Sport, Surgical Innovations, Trackwise Designs, Trinity Exploration & Production, Trustpilot Group, Tullow Oil
AGM/EGM
Dixons Carphone, Games Workshop, Hipgnosis Songs Fund, Hornby, Marlowe, NB Private Equity Partners, Omega Diagnostics
Thursday 16 September
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include 888 Holdings (LSE:888) and Serco Group (LSE:SRP).
Trading statements
Artisanal Spirits Company, Ashtead, Brooks Macdonald, Circassia Group, Clinigen, Duke Royalty, Foresight Solar Fund, Galliford Try, GENinCode, Hilton Food Group, IG Group, Keystone Law Group, Kier Group, Regional REIT, RTW Venture Fund, Wickes
AGM/EGM
Ashtead, Charles Stanley, Eco Animal Health Group, International Personal Finance, Real Estate Credit Investments, ReNeuron, Ryanair, SysGroup
Friday 17 September
Trading statements
Midatech Pharma
AGM/EGM
Accsys Technologies, Auto Trader Group
