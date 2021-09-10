Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: AB Foods, JD Sports, Ocado

10th September 2021 12:49

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

Our head of markets names the company earnings and big events to watch closely in the days ahead, among them three FTSE 100 companies.

Monday 13 September

Trading statements 

Abcam, Associated British Foods (LSE:ABF), Blackbird, City of London Investment Group, Dianomi, Gaming Realms, Greencoat Renewables, Henry Boot, ITM Power, MaxCyte, MP Evans, Spectral MD Holdings, S4 Capital, SThree, Surface Transforms, Verici Dx, Xpediator

AGM/EGM

FirstGroup, Warehouse REIT 

Tuesday 14 September

Trading statements 

accesso Technology, Bluejay Mining, British Honey, CloudCall, Diurnal, Equals Group, Filta Group, Good Energy Group, Harworth, JD Sports Fashion (LSE:JD.), Kistos, Made.com, MJ Gleeson, NCC Group, Ocado Group (LSE:OCDO), Ocean Outdoor, Petra Diamonds, Portmeirion, Property Franchise Group, Sanne Group, Smart Metering Systems, Staffline, STM Group, Team17, Tern, ThinkSmart, TP Group, Xaar 

AGM/EGM

Baker Steel Resources Trust, Jade Road Investments, Mercia Asset Management, Tremor International 

Wednesday 15 September

Trading statements 

Advanced Medical Solutions, Anpario, BioPharma Credit, Central Asia Metals, Corero Network Security, Darktrace, Eleco, Epwin Group, Fevertree Drinks, IQGeo Group, Keywords Studios, Pendragon, Pharos Energy, Redrow, Restaurant Group, Ricardo, Science in Sport, Surgical Innovations, Trackwise Designs, Trinity Exploration & Production, Trustpilot Group, Tullow Oil

AGM/EGM

Dixons Carphone, Games Workshop, Hipgnosis Songs Fund, Hornby, Marlowe, NB Private Equity Partners, Omega Diagnostics

Thursday 16 September

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include 888 Holdings (LSE:888) and Serco Group (LSE:SRP)

Trading statements 

Artisanal Spirits Company, Ashtead, Brooks Macdonald, Circassia Group, Clinigen, Duke Royalty, Foresight Solar Fund, Galliford Try, GENinCode, Hilton Food Group, IG Group, Keystone Law Group, Kier Group, Regional REIT, RTW Venture Fund, Wickes 

AGM/EGM

Ashtead, Charles Stanley, Eco Animal Health Group, International Personal Finance, Real Estate Credit Investments, ReNeuron, Ryanair, SysGroup

Friday 17 September

Trading statements 

Midatech Pharma

AGM/EGM

Accsys Technologies, Auto Trader Group

