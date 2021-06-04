Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Auto Trader, Card Factory, Go-Ahead  

4th June 2021

Richard Hunter

Our head of markets looks at another batch of upcoming results and names the big events to watch.

Monday 7 June

Trading statements 

Redx Pharma, Sirius Real Estate

AGM/EGM

Ocean Outdoor, 4 Capital, UK Oil & Gas, ZAIM Credit Systems

Tuesday 8 June

Trading statements 

Card Factory (LSE:CARD), Driver, Intermediate Capital, Oncimmune, OnTheMarket, Oxford Instruments, Palace Capital, Paragon Banking, Renold, RWS Holdings, tinyBuild, Vp

AGM/EGM

Advanced Medical Solutions, DP Eurasia, Honeycomb Investment Trust, MetalNRG, Oilex, Pharos Energy, Phoenix Spree Deutschland, RA International, RM Secured Direct Lending, Trident Royalties, TruFin, Xpediator

Wednesday 9 June

Trading statements 

SSP, Urban Logistics REIT

AGM/EGM

AEX Gold, Animalcare, Global Ports, HC Slingsby, Immedia Group, IP Group, Kore Potash, Kosmos Energy, Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust, Nostrum Oil & Gas, Staffline, WPP

Thursday 10 June

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Sainsbury’s (LSE:SBRY), WPP (LSE:WPP) and Johnson Matthey (LSE:JMAT).

Trading statements 

Auto Trader (LSE:AUTO), CMC Markets, Go-Ahead (LSE:GOG), Halma, ITM Power, JLEN Environmental Assets, MITIE Group, MP Evans, Norcros, Ted Baker

AGM/EGM

Kings Arms Yard VCT, MP Evans, RHI Magnesita, Gamesys, Ergomed, Parity, Equals Group, Team17, Wm Morrison Supermarkets, Yellow Cake

Friday 11 June

Trading statements 

Warpaint London, Mind Gym, Stenprop

AGM/EGM

Warpaint London

