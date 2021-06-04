The Week Ahead: Auto Trader, Card Factory, Go-Ahead
4th June 2021 11:56
Our head of markets looks at another batch of upcoming results and names the big events to watch.
Monday 7 June
Trading statements
Redx Pharma, Sirius Real Estate
AGM/EGM
Ocean Outdoor, 4 Capital, UK Oil & Gas, ZAIM Credit Systems
Tuesday 8 June
Trading statements
Card Factory (LSE:CARD), Driver, Intermediate Capital, Oncimmune, OnTheMarket, Oxford Instruments, Palace Capital, Paragon Banking, Renold, RWS Holdings, tinyBuild, Vp
AGM/EGM
Advanced Medical Solutions, DP Eurasia, Honeycomb Investment Trust, MetalNRG, Oilex, Pharos Energy, Phoenix Spree Deutschland, RA International, RM Secured Direct Lending, Trident Royalties, TruFin, Xpediator
Wednesday 9 June
Trading statements
SSP, Urban Logistics REIT
AGM/EGM
AEX Gold, Animalcare, Global Ports, HC Slingsby, Immedia Group, IP Group, Kore Potash, Kosmos Energy, Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust, Nostrum Oil & Gas, Staffline, WPP
Thursday 10 June
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Sainsbury’s (LSE:SBRY), WPP (LSE:WPP) and Johnson Matthey (LSE:JMAT).
Trading statements
Auto Trader (LSE:AUTO), CMC Markets, Go-Ahead (LSE:GOG), Halma, ITM Power, JLEN Environmental Assets, MITIE Group, MP Evans, Norcros, Ted Baker
AGM/EGM
Kings Arms Yard VCT, MP Evans, RHI Magnesita, Gamesys, Ergomed, Parity, Equals Group, Team17, Wm Morrison Supermarkets, Yellow Cake
Friday 11 June
Trading statements
Warpaint London, Mind Gym, Stenprop
AGM/EGM
Warpaint London
