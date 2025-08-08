The Week Ahead: Aviva, Persimmon, Entain, Antofagasta
Some popular stocks among UK investors issue results in the coming days. Here are the key dates for your diary.
8th August 2025 13:05
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
Monday 11 August
Trading statements
Caledonia Mining Group, Diversified Energy Co, Marshalls, Plus500
AGM/EGM
abrdn Property Income Trust,
Tuesday 12 August
Trading statements
Atalaya Mining Copper, Bellway, Derwent London, Entain (LSE:ENT), Genuit, PageGroup, S&U, Spirax Group, Xaar, Zoo Digital Group
AGM/EGM
Metir
Wednesday 13 August
Trading statements
Balfour Beatty, Beazley, CLS Holdings, Evoke, Hill & Smith, Light Science Technologies Holdings, Persimmon (LSE:PSN), Winking Studios
AGM/EGM
Caracal Gold, Mountview Estates, Seed Innovations
Thursday 14 August
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include BP, GSK, HSBC, Rio Tinto and Shell.
Trading statements
Admiral Group, Amaroq, Antofagasta, Aviva (LSE:AV.), CAB Payments Holdings, Empiric Student Property, ITM Power, MHA, Rank Group, Savills, Secure Trust Bank
AGM/EGM
Calnex Solutions, Great Western Mining Corp, Harvest Minerals, Keras Resources
Friday 15 August
Trading statements
OSB Group
AGM/EGM
Safestay, The Global Smaller Companies Trust
