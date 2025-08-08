The Week Ahead: Aviva, Persimmon, Entain, Antofagasta

Some popular stocks among UK investors issue results in the coming days. Here are the key dates for your diary.

8th August 2025 13:05

by Richard Hunter from interactive investor

Monday 11 August

Trading statements

Caledonia Mining Group, Diversified Energy Co, Marshalls, Plus500

AGM/EGM

abrdn Property Income Trust, 

Tuesday 12 August

Trading statements

Atalaya Mining Copper, Bellway, Derwent London, Entain (LSE:ENT), Genuit, PageGroup, S&U, Spirax Group, Xaar, Zoo Digital Group

AGM/EGM

Metir

Wednesday 13 August

Trading statements

Balfour Beatty, Beazley, CLS Holdings, Evoke, Hill & Smith, Light Science Technologies Holdings, Persimmon (LSE:PSN), Winking Studios

AGM/EGM

Caracal Gold, Mountview Estates, Seed Innovations

Thursday 14 August

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include BP, GSK, HSBC, Rio Tinto and Shell.

Trading statements

Admiral Group, Amaroq, Antofagasta, Aviva (LSE:AV.), CAB Payments Holdings, Empiric Student Property, ITM Power, MHA, Rank Group, Savills, Secure Trust Bank

AGM/EGM

Calnex Solutions, Great Western Mining Corp, Harvest Minerals, Keras Resources

Friday 15 August

Trading statements

OSB Group

AGM/EGM

Safestay, The Global Smaller Companies Trust

