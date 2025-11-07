The Week Ahead: Aviva, Rolls-Royce, Persimmon, Vodafone, Burberry
Watch out for another flood of FTSE 100 results from popular companies in the coming days. Here are the key dates for your diary.
7th November 2025 13:44
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
Monday 10 November
Trading statements
Applied Nutrition, Caledonia Mining Corp, Kainos, Kingspan, Vaalco Energy
AGM/EGM
Alternative Income REIT, Brown Advisory US Smaller Cos, Mosman Oil & Gas
Tuesday 11 November
Trading statements
4imprint, AB Dynamics, Abingdon Health, DCC, Dialight, Hilton Food Group, Luceco, Oxford Instruments, Vesuvius, Vodafone Group (LSE:VOD)
AGM/EGM
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust, GSTechnologies, Made Tech Group, Thor Energy
Wednesday 12 November
Trading statements
Avon Technologies, Experian, Flutter Entertainment, Fuller, Smith & Turner, Marshalls, Picton Property Income, Regional REIT, SSE, Taylor Wimpey, Volex, WH Smith
AGM/EGM
Biotech Growth Trust, Frenkel Topping, JPMorgan Global Growth & Income, Mothercare, Strategic Equity Capital
Thursday 13 November
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include BP, Shell, GSK and Bunzl.
Trading statements
3i Group, Alfa Financial Software Holdings, Atalaya Mining Copper, Aviva (LSE:AV.), B&M European Value Retail, Burberry, ConvaTec, Endeavour Mining, Grafton, ICG, Keller, Kier Group, Persimmon (LSE:PSN), Premier Foods, QinetiQ, Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.), Spirax, United Utilities, Wizz Air, Young & Co's Brewery
AGM/EGM
Fiske, Fonix, Galliford Try, Greatland Resources, VietNam Holding
Friday 14 November
Trading statements
Land Securities
AGM/EGM
DFS Furniture, Ferro-Alloy Resources, MJ Gleeson
