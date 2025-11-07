The Week Ahead: Aviva, Rolls-Royce, Persimmon, Vodafone, Burberry

Watch out for another flood of FTSE 100 results from popular companies in the coming days. Here are the key dates for your diary.

7th November 2025 13:44

by Richard Hunter from interactive investor

Monday 10 November

Trading statements

Applied Nutrition, Caledonia Mining Corp, Kainos, Kingspan, Vaalco Energy

AGM/EGM

Alternative Income REIT, Brown Advisory US Smaller Cos, Mosman Oil & Gas

Tuesday 11 November

Trading statements

4imprint, AB Dynamics, Abingdon Health, DCC, Dialight, Hilton Food Group, Luceco, Oxford Instruments, Vesuvius, Vodafone Group (LSE:VOD)

AGM/EGM

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust, GSTechnologies, Made Tech Group, Thor Energy

Wednesday 12 November

Trading statements

Avon Technologies, Experian, Flutter Entertainment, Fuller, Smith & Turner, Marshalls, Picton Property Income, Regional REIT, SSE, Taylor Wimpey, Volex, WH Smith

AGM/EGM

Biotech Growth Trust, Frenkel Topping, JPMorgan Global Growth & Income, Mothercare, Strategic Equity Capital

Thursday 13 November

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include BP, Shell, GSK and Bunzl.

Trading statements

3i Group, Alfa Financial Software Holdings, Atalaya Mining Copper, Aviva (LSE:AV.), B&M European Value Retail, Burberry, ConvaTec, Endeavour Mining, Grafton, ICG, Keller, Kier Group, Persimmon (LSE:PSN), Premier Foods, QinetiQ, Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.), Spirax, United Utilities, Wizz Air, Young & Co's Brewery

AGM/EGM

Fiske, Fonix, Galliford Try, Greatland Resources, VietNam Holding

Friday 14 November

Trading statements

Land Securities

AGM/EGM​​​​​​​

DFS Furniture, Ferro-Alloy Resources, MJ Gleeson

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

