The Week Ahead: Barclays, BHP, Novacyt
15th October 2021 11:09
We name the company earnings and big events to watch closely in the days ahead, including the start of Q3 reporting season for UK banks.
Monday 18 October
Trading statements
Schroders, Tristel
AGM/EGM
City of London Investment Group, M&C Saatchi, Novacyt (LSE:NCYT)
Tuesday 19 October
Trading statements
888 Holdings, Bellway, BHP Group (LSE:BHP), Centamin, essensys, IntegraFin Holdings, MoneySupermarket.com, Wise, YouGov
AGM/EGM
McBride, Iconic Labs, Wm Morrison Supermarkets
Wednesday 20 October
Trading statements
ActiveOps, Antofagasta, Avast, Hochschild Mining, Metro Bank, Nanoco, Petropavlovsk, Segro
AGM/EGM
Byotrol, Norish, Real Good Food, Summerway Capital, Tufton Oceanic Assets
Thursday 21 October
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include BAE Systems, PZ Cussons and Smiths Group
Trading statements
AJ Bell, Anglo American, Barclays (LSE:BARC), Dechra Pharmaceuticals, Luceco, PensionBee, RELX, Renalytix, Renishaw, Rentokil Initial, Secure Trust Bank, South32, Spectris, St James's Place, Trifast, Unilever, Vivo Energy
AGM/EGM
Alumasc, Dechra Pharmaceuticals, Time Finance, VR Education Holdings
Friday 22 October
Trading statements
Virgin Wines UK
AGM/EGM
Duke Royalty, Fiske, Superdry
