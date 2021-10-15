Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Barclays, BHP, Novacyt

15th October 2021 11:09

Lee Wild from interactive investor

Loading

Share on

We name the company earnings and big events to watch closely in the days ahead, including the start of Q3 reporting season for UK banks.

Monday 18 October

Trading statements

Schroders, Tristel

AGM/EGM

City of London Investment Group, M&C Saatchi, Novacyt (LSE:NCYT)

Tuesday 19 October

Trading statements

888 Holdings, Bellway, BHP Group (LSE:BHP), Centamin, essensys, IntegraFin Holdings, MoneySupermarket.com, Wise, YouGov

AGM/EGM

McBride, Iconic Labs, Wm Morrison Supermarkets

Wednesday 20 October

Trading statements

ActiveOps, Antofagasta, Avast, Hochschild Mining, Metro Bank, Nanoco, Petropavlovsk, Segro

AGM/EGM

Byotrol, Norish, Real Good Food, Summerway Capital, Tufton Oceanic Assets

Thursday 21 October

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include BAE Systems, PZ Cussons and Smiths Group

Trading statements

AJ Bell, Anglo American, Barclays (LSE:BARC), Dechra Pharmaceuticals, Luceco, PensionBee, RELX, Renalytix, Renishaw, Rentokil Initial, Secure Trust Bank, South32, Spectris, St James's Place, Trifast, Unilever, Vivo Energy

AGM/EGM

Alumasc, Dechra Pharmaceuticals, Time Finance, VR Education Holdings

Friday 22 October

Trading statements

Virgin Wines UK

AGM/EGM

Duke Royalty, Fiske, Superdry

 

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Sign up for a free research account to get the latest news and discussion, and create your own virtual portfolio.

Free Sign Up