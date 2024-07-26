Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Barclays, HSBC, BP, Shell, Rolls-Royce, IAG

There’s a swarm of FTSE 100 results scheduled to publish results in the coming days, including more banks and oil majors. Here are the key dates for your diary.

Monday 29 July

Trading statements

Cranswick, Jadestone Energy, Ondo InsurTech, Pearson, Smithson Investment Trust

AGM/EGM

Alliance Pharma, Cranswick, Invinity Energy Systems, Mid Wynd International Investment Trust, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Premier African Minerals, SDX Energy, Spectra Systems

Tuesday 30 July

Trading statements

AG Barr, Bodycote, BP (LSE:BP.), Croda, Diageo, Essentra Filtronic, Games Workshop, Glencore, Greggs, Inchcape, Paragon Banking Group, Pod Point Group, Sabre Insurance Group, Smurfit Westrock, Spectris, Staffline, Standard Chartered (LSE:STAN)

AGM/EGM

Armadale Capital, Aseana Properties, Cake Box Holdings, Challenger Energy, Picton Property Income, Proton Motor Power Systems, Severfield, Tatton Asset Management, Upland Resources, Vodafone

Wednesday 31 July

Trading statements

Conduit Holdings, GSK, FDM Group, Hargreaves Services, HSBC Holdings (LSE:HSBA), Hutchmed China, International Personal Finance, Metro Bank, Rathbones, Reach, Ricardo, Rio Tinto, Shaftesbury Capital, Taylor Wimpey

AGM/EGM

Blackstone Loan Financing, Clean Invest Africa, Destiny Pharma, Otaq, Quantum Blockchain Technologies, Revolution Beauty, Rockwood Strategic, Science in Sport, St Mark Homes, Xtract Resources

Thursday 1 August

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Lloyds Banking Group, Reckitt Benckiser, RELX.

Trading statements

BAE Systems, Barclays (LSE:BARC), Capital & Regional, Coats Group, Elementis, Haleon, Henderson Smaller Companies, International Biotechnology Trust, Jardine Matheson, London Stock Exchange, Melrose Industries, Mondi, Next, Pets At Home, Robert Walters, Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.), Schroders, Serco, Shell (LSE:SHEL), Smith & Nephew, Vesuvius, Wizz Air

AGM/EGM

Caffyns, Duke Capital, PayPoint, Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund, Tiger Royalties & Investments, Kendrick Resources, African Pioneer

Friday 2 August

Trading statements

AIB Group, Bluebird Merchants Ventures, International Consolidated Airlines Group, Intertek, Pets At Home, Virgin Money UK

AGM/EGM

Bluebird Merchants Ventures

