The Week Ahead: Barclays, HSBC, BP, Shell, Rolls-Royce, IAG
There’s a swarm of FTSE 100 results scheduled to publish results in the coming days, including more banks and oil majors. Here are the key dates for your diary.
26th July 2024 11:42
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
Monday 29 July
Trading statements
Cranswick, Jadestone Energy, Ondo InsurTech, Pearson, Smithson Investment Trust
AGM/EGM
Alliance Pharma, Cranswick, Invinity Energy Systems, Mid Wynd International Investment Trust, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Premier African Minerals, SDX Energy, Spectra Systems
Tuesday 30 July
Trading statements
AG Barr, Bodycote, BP (LSE:BP.), Croda, Diageo, Essentra Filtronic, Games Workshop, Glencore, Greggs, Inchcape, Paragon Banking Group, Pod Point Group, Sabre Insurance Group, Smurfit Westrock, Spectris, Staffline, Standard Chartered (LSE:STAN)
AGM/EGM
Armadale Capital, Aseana Properties, Cake Box Holdings, Challenger Energy, Picton Property Income, Proton Motor Power Systems, Severfield, Tatton Asset Management, Upland Resources, Vodafone
Wednesday 31 July
Trading statements
Conduit Holdings, GSK, FDM Group, Hargreaves Services, HSBC Holdings (LSE:HSBA), Hutchmed China, International Personal Finance, Metro Bank, Rathbones, Reach, Ricardo, Rio Tinto, Shaftesbury Capital, Taylor Wimpey
AGM/EGM
Blackstone Loan Financing, Clean Invest Africa, Destiny Pharma, Otaq, Quantum Blockchain Technologies, Revolution Beauty, Rockwood Strategic, Science in Sport, St Mark Homes, Xtract Resources
Thursday 1 August
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Lloyds Banking Group, Reckitt Benckiser, RELX.
Trading statements
BAE Systems, Barclays (LSE:BARC), Capital & Regional, Coats Group, Elementis, Haleon, Henderson Smaller Companies, International Biotechnology Trust, Jardine Matheson, London Stock Exchange, Melrose Industries, Mondi, Next, Pets At Home, Robert Walters, Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.), Schroders, Serco, Shell (LSE:SHEL), Smith & Nephew, Vesuvius, Wizz Air
AGM/EGM
Caffyns, Duke Capital, PayPoint, Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund, Tiger Royalties & Investments, Kendrick Resources, African Pioneer
Friday 2 August
Trading statements
AIB Group, Bluebird Merchants Ventures, International Consolidated Airlines Group, Intertek, Pets At Home, Virgin Money UK
AGM/EGM
Bluebird Merchants Ventures
