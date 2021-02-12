The Week Ahead: Barclays, NatWest Group, BAT

With bank sector results season kicking off, our head of markets rounds up the week and names the company earnings and big events to watch closely in the days ahead.  

Monday 15 February

Trading statements 

City of London Investment Group, Oncimmune Holdings

AGM/EGM

Countrywide, Keras Resources, Revolution Bars, Spinnaker Opportunities

Tuesday 16 February

Trading statements 

BHP Group, Glencore, K3 Capital, Ocean Outdoor, Pan African Resources, Petra Diamonds, Safestore Holdings

AGM/EGM

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust, BMO Capital & Income Investment Trust, Dewhurst, Nexus Infrastructure

Wednesday 17 February

Trading statements 

British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS), Burford Capital, Gattaca, Plus500, Rio Tinto, Transense Technologies

AGM/EGM

Applegreen, Finsbury Growth & Income Trust 

Thursday 18 February

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include BP, Royal Dutch Shell, GlaxoSmithKline, Imperial Brands. 

Trading statements 

Arbuthnot Banking Group, Barclays (LSE:BARC), Hays, Hochschild Mining, Indivior, Moneysupermarket.com, Primary Health Properties, Smith & Nephew, South32, Trifast, Wilmington

AGM/EGM

React Group, Ridgecrest

Friday 19 February

Trading statements 

TBC Bank Group, Segro, NatWest Group (LSE:NWG), Kingspan

AGM/EGM
  
Watkin Jones, Energean, Active Energy Group

