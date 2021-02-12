The Week Ahead: Barclays, NatWest Group, BAT
With bank sector results season kicking off, our head of markets rounds up the week and names the company earnings and big events to watch closely in the days ahead.
Monday 15 February
Trading statements
City of London Investment Group, Oncimmune Holdings
AGM/EGM
Countrywide, Keras Resources, Revolution Bars, Spinnaker Opportunities
Tuesday 16 February
Trading statements
BHP Group, Glencore, K3 Capital, Ocean Outdoor, Pan African Resources, Petra Diamonds, Safestore Holdings
AGM/EGM
Baronsmead Second Venture Trust, BMO Capital & Income Investment Trust, Dewhurst, Nexus Infrastructure
Wednesday 17 February
Trading statements
British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS), Burford Capital, Gattaca, Plus500, Rio Tinto, Transense Technologies
AGM/EGM
Applegreen, Finsbury Growth & Income Trust
Thursday 18 February
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include BP, Royal Dutch Shell, GlaxoSmithKline, Imperial Brands.
Trading statements
Arbuthnot Banking Group, Barclays (LSE:BARC), Hays, Hochschild Mining, Indivior, Moneysupermarket.com, Primary Health Properties, Smith & Nephew, South32, Trifast, Wilmington
AGM/EGM
React Group, Ridgecrest
Friday 19 February
Trading statements
TBC Bank Group, Segro, NatWest Group (LSE:NWG), Kingspan
AGM/EGM
Watkin Jones, Energean, Active Energy Group
