The Week Ahead: Barclays, Rolls-Royce, Shell, Glencore, GSK
It’s the busiest week for FTSE 100 results in a long while, and plenty for investors to watch out for. Here are the key dates for your diary.
25th July 2025 14:07
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
Monday 28 July
Trading statements
Primary Health Properties, Science Group, Valterra Platinum
AGM/EGM
Celadon Pharmaceuticals, Cranswick, Earnz, Oxford Instruments, Renold, Upland Resources, Videndum, Wise
Tuesday 29 July
Trading statements
AG Barr, Altitude Group, AstraZeneca, Barclays (LSE:BARC), Canal+ SA, ConvaTec, Croda International, Essentra, Filtronic, Games Workshop, Greatland Resources, Greggs, IG Design Group, Inchcape, Morgan Sindall, NWF Group, Paragon Banking Group, Restore, Shaftesbury Capital, Staffline, SThree, Tristel, Unite Group
AGM/EGM
Beacon Rise Holdings, Fandango Holdings, Fenikso, GreenX Metals, Rockwood Strategic, Triad Group, Vodafone
Wednesday 30 July
Trading statements
Aberdeen, BAE Systems, Conduit Holdings, Franchise Brands, Glencore (LSE:GLEN), GSK (LSE:GSK), Hargreaves Services, Hostelworld, HSBC, Ondo InsurTech, Rathbones Group, RHI Magnesita NV, Rio Tinto, Sage Group, SDI Group, Seplat Energy, Smurfit Westrock, Taylor Wimpey
AGM/EGM
Audioboom, Good Life Plus, Mulberry, Petrel Resources, Picton Property Income, Rome Resources, Zenova
Thursday 31 July
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Lloyds Banking Group and James Latham.
Trading statements
Anglo American, British American Tobacco, Coats, Drax Group, Elementis, Endeavour Mining, Haleon, Hammerson, Helios Towers, Indivior, JTC, London Stock Exchange Group, Mondi, Next, Nichols, Pets at Home, Rentokil Initial, Robert Walters, Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.), Sabre Insurance, Schroders, Segro, Shell (LSE:SHEL), Spire Healthcare, St James's Place, Standard Chartered, Unilever, Weir Group
AGM/EGM
Pod Point Holdings, SIMEC Atlantis Energy
Friday 1 August
Trading statements
IMI, International Consolidated Airlines Group, Intertek Group
AGM/EGM
Braveheart Investment Group, Windar Photonics
