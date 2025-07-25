The Week Ahead: Barclays, Rolls-Royce, Shell, Glencore, GSK

It’s the busiest week for FTSE 100 results in a long while, and plenty for investors to watch out for. Here are the key dates for your diary.

25th July 2025 14:07

by Richard Hunter from interactive investor

Monday 28 July

Trading statements

Primary Health Properties, Science Group, Valterra Platinum

AGM/EGM

Celadon Pharmaceuticals, Cranswick, Earnz, Oxford Instruments, Renold, Upland Resources, Videndum, Wise

Tuesday 29 July

Trading statements

AG Barr, Altitude Group, AstraZeneca, Barclays (LSE:BARC), Canal+ SA, ConvaTec, Croda International, Essentra, Filtronic, Games Workshop, Greatland Resources, Greggs, IG Design Group, Inchcape, Morgan Sindall, NWF Group, Paragon Banking Group, Restore, Shaftesbury Capital, Staffline, SThree, Tristel, Unite Group

AGM/EGM

Beacon Rise Holdings, Fandango Holdings, Fenikso, GreenX Metals, Rockwood Strategic, Triad Group, Vodafone

Wednesday 30 July

Trading statements

Aberdeen, BAE Systems, Conduit Holdings, Franchise Brands, Glencore (LSE:GLEN), GSK (LSE:GSK), Hargreaves Services, Hostelworld, HSBC, Ondo InsurTech, Rathbones Group, RHI Magnesita NV, Rio Tinto, Sage Group, SDI Group, Seplat Energy, Smurfit Westrock, Taylor Wimpey

AGM/EGM

Audioboom, Good Life Plus, Mulberry, Petrel Resources, Picton Property Income, Rome Resources, Zenova

Thursday 31 July

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Lloyds Banking Group and James Latham.

Trading statements

Anglo American, British American Tobacco, Coats, Drax Group, Elementis, Endeavour Mining, Haleon, Hammerson, Helios Towers, Indivior, JTC, London Stock Exchange Group, Mondi, Next, Nichols, Pets at Home, Rentokil Initial, Robert Walters, Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.), Sabre Insurance, Schroders, Segro, Shell (LSE:SHEL), Spire Healthcare, St James's Place, Standard Chartered, Unilever, Weir Group

AGM/EGM

Pod Point Holdings, SIMEC Atlantis Energy

Friday 1 August

Trading statements

IMI, International Consolidated Airlines Group, Intertek Group

AGM/EGM

Braveheart Investment Group, Windar Photonics

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

