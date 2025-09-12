The Week Ahead: Barratt Redrow, Next
Another collection of interesting companies present results to investors in the coming days. Here are the key dates for your diary.
12th September 2025 12:54
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
Monday 15 September
Trading statements
Bango, Craneware, Greencoat Renewables, HgCapital Trust, Knights Group, MP Evans, S4 Capital
AGM/EGM
AO World, Fidelity European Trust
Tuesday 16 September
Trading statements
Brickability, City of London Investment Group, Corero Network Security, Eagle Eye Solutions, EKF Diagnostics, Eleco, Ferguson Enterprises, Fintel, Harworth Group, Headlam, JTC, Kier Group, MJ Gleeson, Pennant International, Personal Group Holdings, Springfield Properties, SThree
AGM/EGM
Brickability Group, Cavendish, Cykel AI, Manx Financial Group, NWF Group, Phoenix Digital Assets, Rockhopper Exploration, Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust, Sure Ventures, SysGroup, Utilico Emerging Markets Trust, Worsley Investors
Wednesday 17 September
Trading statements
Advanced Medical Solutions, Barratt Redrow (LSE:BTRW), Centaur Media, Facilities by ADF, IP Group, McBride, Moonpig Group, Supermarket Income REIT
AGM/EGM
Augmentum Fintech, Autins Group, Castelnau Group, Games Workshop, IG Group, Mind Gym, Moonpig, Real Estate Credit Investments
Thursday 18 September
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Centrica, Jet2 and Unite Group.
Trading statements
Capricorn Energy, Foresight Solar Fund Ltd, Judges Scientific, M&C Saatchi, Maintel Holdings, Next (LSE:NXT), Renishaw
AGM/EGM
Auto Trader, Begbies Traynor, Clean Power Hydrogen, Foresight Environmental Infrastructure, Nexteq, Sosandar, Supreme
Friday 19 September
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
Aurrigo International
