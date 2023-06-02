The Week Ahead: BAT, M&G, FirstGroup
There’s a mix of FTSE 100, mid-cap and smaller companies reporting results in the coming days, and recent history tells us there’ll likely be a few surprises. Here are the important dates for your diary.
Monday 5 June
Trading statements
Celadon Pharmaceuticals, Hercules Site Services, Itaconix, Sirius Real Estate, ValiRx, Verici Dx
AGM/EGM
EnQuest
- Invest with ii: Open a Stocks & Shares ISA | ISA Investment Ideas | Transfer a Stocks & Shares ISA
Tuesday 6 June
Trading statements
Argo Blockchain, British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS), Chemring, Ferguson, Gooch & Housego, Jadestone Energy, N Brown, NewRiver REIT, Oxford Metrics, Paragon Banking, Speedy Hire, Warehouse REIT
AGM/EGM
Billington, Mast Energy Developments, NB Global Monthly Income Fund, Tasty, WANdisco
Wednesday 7 June
Trading statements
Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust, discoverIE, Evgen Pharma, LXi REIT, Ramsdens, Residential Secure Income, Vp
AGM/EGM
City Pub Group, Gem Diamonds, Gulf Marine Services, Hostmore, LXi REIT, Pennant International, Third Point Investors, United Oil & Gas, Xpediator
Thursday 8 June
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Centrica (LSE:CNA), Compass Group (LSE:CPG), Sainsbury (J) (LSE:SBRY) and Vodafone Group (LSE:VOD)
Trading statements
Crest Nicholson, FirstGroup (LSE:FGP), Idox, M&G Ordinary Shares (LSE:MNG), Mitie, Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust, Wizz Air
AGM/EGM
Ashtead Technology Holdings, Camellia, Checkit, Churchill China, CRH, Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust, Fair Oaks Income, Fusion Antibodies, Genflow Biosciences, Glenveagh Properties, Kavango Resources, Kosmos Energy, Melrose Industries, North American Income Trust, Oriole Resources, Panther Metals, REA Holdings, Renalytix, Vaalco Energy
Friday 9 June
Trading statements
Industrials REIT
AGM/EGM
Arecor Therapeutics, Hochschild Mining, MP Evans, S4 Capital, Univision Engineering
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Editor's Picks