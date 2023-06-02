Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: BAT, M&G, FirstGroup

2nd June 2023 10:34

Lee Wild from interactive investor

There’s a mix of FTSE 100, mid-cap and smaller companies reporting results in the coming days, and recent history tells us there’ll likely be a few surprises. Here are the important dates for your diary.

Monday 5 June

Trading statements

Celadon Pharmaceuticals, Hercules Site Services, Itaconix, Sirius Real Estate, ValiRx, Verici Dx

AGM/EGM

EnQuest

Tuesday 6 June

Trading statements

Argo Blockchain, British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS), Chemring, Ferguson, Gooch & Housego, Jadestone Energy, N Brown, NewRiver REIT, Oxford Metrics, Paragon Banking, Speedy Hire, Warehouse REIT

AGM/EGM

Billington, Mast Energy Developments, NB Global Monthly Income Fund, Tasty, WANdisco

Wednesday 7 June

Trading statements

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust, discoverIE, Evgen Pharma, LXi REIT, Ramsdens, Residential Secure Income, Vp

AGM/EGM

City Pub Group, Gem Diamonds, Gulf Marine Services, Hostmore, LXi REIT, Pennant International, Third Point Investors, United Oil & Gas, Xpediator

Thursday 8 June 

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Centrica (LSE:CNA), Compass Group (LSE:CPG), Sainsbury (J) (LSE:SBRY) and Vodafone Group (LSE:VOD)

Trading statements

Crest Nicholson, FirstGroup (LSE:FGP), Idox, M&G Ordinary Shares (LSE:MNG), Mitie, Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust, Wizz Air

AGM/EGM

Ashtead Technology Holdings, Camellia, Checkit, Churchill China, CRH, Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust, Fair Oaks Income, Fusion Antibodies, Genflow Biosciences, Glenveagh Properties, Kavango Resources, Kosmos Energy, Melrose Industries, North American Income Trust, Oriole Resources, Panther Metals, REA Holdings, Renalytix, Vaalco Energy

Friday 9 June

Trading statements

Industrials REIT

AGM/EGM

Arecor Therapeutics, Hochschild Mining, MP Evans, S4 Capital, Univision Engineering

