Week Ahead: BAT, Seraphim Space trust, Raspberry Pi AGM

There are fewer blue-chip results to track in the coming days, but some AGMs catch the eye. Here are the key dates for your diary.

29th May 2026 13:00

by Lee Wild from interactive investor

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A monthly calendar 600

Monday 1 June

Trading statements

Cerillion, LPA Group, Sirius Real Estate

AGM/EGM

essensys, Kavango Resources, Oakley Capital Investments, Pathos Communications, Savannah Energy

Tuesday 2 June

Trading statements

GB Group, Gooch & Housego, NewRiver REIT, Paragon Banking Group, Pennon

AGM/EGM

Artemis UK Future Leaders, Billington Holdings, Getech Group, Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust, Worldwide Healthcare Trust

Wednesday 3 June

Trading statements

British American Tobacco, DiscoverIE, Ninety One, Seraphim Space Investment Trust Ord

AGM/EGM

ASA International, Atlas Metals Group, Eleco, First Class Metals, Foresight Solar Fund, Gem Diamonds, Imaging Biometrics, International Public Partnerships, Mears, MTI Wireless Edge

Thursday 4 June

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Sainsbury’s, Vodafone, M&S, LondonMetric Property and Sage.

Trading statements

Capital Gearing Trust, CMC Markets, Mitie, Ondine Biomedical

AGM/EGM

Ecora Royalties, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Raspberry Pi Holdings, S4 Capital, Seneca Growth Capital VCT

Friday 5 June

Trading statements

Nothing in the diary yet

AGM/EGM

Cloudbreak Discovery, Golden Prospect Precious Metals, STV Group, Thungela Resources, Total Graphite

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Related Categories

    UK sharesInvestment TrustsEurope

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