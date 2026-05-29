Week Ahead: BAT, Seraphim Space trust, Raspberry Pi AGM
There are fewer blue-chip results to track in the coming days, but some AGMs catch the eye. Here are the key dates for your diary.
29th May 2026 13:00
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
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Monday 1 June
Trading statements
Cerillion, LPA Group, Sirius Real Estate
AGM/EGM
essensys, Kavango Resources, Oakley Capital Investments, Pathos Communications, Savannah Energy
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Tuesday 2 June
Trading statements
GB Group, Gooch & Housego, NewRiver REIT, Paragon Banking Group, Pennon
AGM/EGM
Artemis UK Future Leaders, Billington Holdings, Getech Group, Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust, Worldwide Healthcare Trust
Wednesday 3 June
Trading statements
British American Tobacco, DiscoverIE, Ninety One, Seraphim Space Investment Trust Ord
AGM/EGM
ASA International, Atlas Metals Group, Eleco, First Class Metals, Foresight Solar Fund, Gem Diamonds, Imaging Biometrics, International Public Partnerships, Mears, MTI Wireless Edge
Thursday 4 June
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Sainsbury’s, Vodafone, M&S, LondonMetric Property and Sage.
Trading statements
Capital Gearing Trust, CMC Markets, Mitie, Ondine Biomedical
AGM/EGM
Ecora Royalties, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Raspberry Pi Holdings, S4 Capital, Seneca Growth Capital VCT
Friday 5 June
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
Cloudbreak Discovery, Golden Prospect Precious Metals, STV Group, Thungela Resources, Total Graphite
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