The Week Ahead: BHP, Hays, Ithaca Energy, OSB Group
It's summer holiday season, but there are still some interesting company results to watch out for.
15th August 2025 12:16
by Nina Kelly from interactive investor
Monday 18 August
Trading statements
BATM Advanced Communications, Thungela Resources
AGM/EGM
None scheduled
Tuesday 19 August
Trading statements
BHP Group Ltd (LSE:BHP),Cambridge Nutritional Sciences, International Workplace Group, Tribal Group
AGM/EGM
Eurasia Mining, Vault Ventures
Wednesday 20 August
Trading statements
Costain Group, Ithaca Energy Ordinary Share (LSE:ITH), James Latham, Kenmare Resources, Lion Finance Group, OSB Group (LSE:OSB),
AGM/EGM
James Latham, NextEnergy Solar Fund, Oryx International Growth Fund
Thursday 21 August
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Anglo American, Imperial Brands, Legal & General, Mondi, Schroders.
Trading statements
AGM/EGM
CyanConnode Holdings, Enwell Energy
Friday 22 August
Trading statements
None scheduled
AGM/EGM
None scheduled
