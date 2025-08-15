The Week Ahead: BHP, Hays, Ithaca Energy, OSB Group

It's summer holiday season, but there are still some interesting company results to watch out for.

15th August 2025 12:16

by Nina Kelly from interactive investor

Share on

A monthly calendar 600

Monday 18 August

Trading statements

BATM Advanced Communications, Thungela Resources

AGM/EGM

None scheduled

Tuesday 19 August

Trading statements

BHP Group Ltd (LSE:BHP),Cambridge Nutritional Sciences, International Workplace Group, Tribal Group

AGM/EGM

Eurasia Mining, Vault Ventures

Wednesday 20 August

Trading statements

Costain Group, Ithaca Energy Ordinary Share (LSE:ITH), James Latham, Kenmare Resources, Lion Finance Group, OSB Group (LSE:OSB),

AGM/EGM

James Latham, NextEnergy Solar Fund, Oryx International Growth Fund

Thursday 21 August

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Anglo American, Imperial Brands, Legal & General, Mondi, Schroders.

Trading statements

Hays (LSE:HAS)

AGM/EGM

CyanConnode Holdings, Enwell Energy

Friday 22 August

Trading statements

None scheduled

AGM/EGM

None scheduled

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Related Categories

    UK shares

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox