The Week Ahead: B&M, Pennon, Dr Martens
It’s only a three-day working week, but investors have a number of corporate events to watch out for.
Monday 30 May
Trading statements
Speedy Hire
AGM/EGM
Adriatic Metals, Clarify Pharma
Tuesday 31 May
Trading statements
B&M European Value Retail SA (LSE:BME), Pennon Group (LSE:PNN), Sportech
AGM/EGM
GYG, JTC, Lookers, McColl's Retail, Microlise Group, PageGroup, Petershill Partners, Sportech, Tekcapital
Wednesday 1 June
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include National Grid (LSE:NG.), Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT), Severn Trent (LSE:SVT), Vodafone Group (LSE:VOD)
Trading statements
Impax Asset Management, Dr. Martens Ordinary Shares (LSE:DOCS)
AGM/EGM
Boku, Parsley Box Group, One Media IP Group, United Oil & Gas, Flowtech Fluidpower, Dianomi, Honeycomb Investment Trust, East Imperial, Secure Income REIT, Public Policy Holding Co
Thursday 2 June
Spring bank holiday
Friday 3 June
Platinum Jubilee bank holiday
