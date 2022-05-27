Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: B&M, Pennon, Dr Martens

27th May 2022 09:23

Lee Wild from interactive investor

It’s only a three-day working week, but investors have a number of corporate events to watch out for.

Monday 30 May

Trading statements

Speedy Hire

AGM/EGM

Adriatic Metals, Clarify Pharma

Tuesday 31 May

Trading statements

B&M European Value Retail SA (LSE:BME), Pennon Group (LSE:PNN), Sportech

AGM/EGM

GYG, JTC, Lookers, McColl's Retail, Microlise Group, PageGroup, Petershill Partners, Sportech, Tekcapital

Wednesday 1 June

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include National Grid (LSE:NG.), Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT), Severn Trent (LSE:SVT), Vodafone Group (LSE:VOD)

Trading statements

Impax Asset Management, Dr. Martens Ordinary Shares (LSE:DOCS)

AGM/EGM

Boku, Parsley Box Group, One Media IP Group, United Oil & Gas, Flowtech Fluidpower, Dianomi, Honeycomb Investment Trust, East Imperial, Secure Income REIT, Public Policy Holding Co

Thursday 2 June

Spring bank holiday

Friday 3 June

Platinum Jubilee bank holiday

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Richard Beddard: this share’s fighting for a place in my top 10

2 days ago

Funds Fan: star fund manager bargain buys, and Smithson interview

2 days ago

Stockwatch: a FTSE 100 value play or fool’s gold?

2 days ago

What you need to know about the energy windfall tax

3 days ago

Ian Cowie: this trust has slumped, but high dividend offers comfort

3 days ago

Why value funds are losing money this year

3 days ago

The UK shares three pros have snapped up in this volatile market

4 days ago

Scottish Mortgage unlisted valuations kept ‘fresh’ as markets nosedive

4 days ago

How Terry Smith is investing as markets crash

6 days ago

Insider: directors pile in after firm's third results upgrade

6 days ago