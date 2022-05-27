The Week Ahead: B&M, Pennon, Dr Martens

27th May 2022 09:23

by Lee Wild from interactive investor

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It’s only a three-day working week, but investors have a number of corporate events to watch out for.

A monthly calendar 600

Monday 30 May

Trading statements

Speedy Hire

AGM/EGM

Adriatic Metals, Clarify Pharma

Tuesday 31 May

Trading statements

B&M European Value Retail SA (LSE:BME), Pennon Group (LSE:PNN), Sportech

AGM/EGM

GYG, JTC, Lookers, McColl's Retail, Microlise Group, PageGroup, Petershill Partners, Sportech, Tekcapital

Wednesday 1 June

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include National Grid (LSE:NG.), Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT), Severn Trent (LSE:SVT), Vodafone Group (LSE:VOD)

Trading statements

Impax Asset Management, Dr. Martens Ordinary Shares (LSE:DOCS)

AGM/EGM

Boku, Parsley Box Group, One Media IP Group, United Oil & Gas, Flowtech Fluidpower, Dianomi, Honeycomb Investment Trust, East Imperial, Secure Income REIT, Public Policy Holding Co

Thursday 2 June

Spring bank holiday

Friday 3 June

Platinum Jubilee bank holiday

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

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