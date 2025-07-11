The Week Ahead: B&M, Rio Tinto, Ocado, Burberry, easyJet
More big guns are being rolled out in the days ahead, ready to update investors on recent progress. Here are the key dates for your diary.
11th July 2025 13:00
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
Monday 14 July
Ashmore, DP Poland, Eco Animal Health Group
AGM/EGM
KCR Residential REIT, Mendell Helium, Strip Tinning Holdings
Tuesday 15 July
Trading statements
B&M European Value Retail SA (LSE:BME), Barratt Redrow, Brickability, Cake Box Holdings, Experian, Gateley Holdings, IntegraFin Holdings, Northern Bear, RM, Robert Walters, Sosandar
AGM/EGM
Bellevue Healthcare Trust, British Land, Catenai, Strategic Minerals, Vault Ventures
Wednesday 16 July
Trading statements
Antofagasta, Creightons, Hunting, Intermediate Capital Group, Rio Tinto Ordinary Shares (LSE:RIO), Twentyfour Income Fund
AGM/EGM
Bloomsbury Publishing, Caledonia Investments, Experian, HarbourVest Global Private Equity, Intermediate Capital Group, Marlowe, Workspace, Wynnstay Properties
Thursday 17 July
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Cranswick, Dewhurst Group and Victorian Plumbing.
Trading statements
DFS Furniture, Diploma, Dunelm, easyJet (LSE:EZJ), Ilika, Ocado Group (LSE:OCDO), Premier Foods, QinetiQ, SSE, Wise
AGM/EGM
Big Yellow Group, BP Marsh & Partners, Helical, Johnson Matthey, Kefi Gold & Copper, Premier Foods, QinetiQ, RS Group, SSE, Tooru
Friday 18 July
Trading statements
Bridgepoint Group, Burberry Group (LSE:BRBY)
AGM/EGM
Jangada Mines, K3 Business Technology, Oracle Power, Pod Point Group, United Utilities
