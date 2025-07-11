The Week Ahead: B&M, Rio Tinto, Ocado, Burberry, easyJet

More big guns are being rolled out in the days ahead, ready to update investors on recent progress. Here are the key dates for your diary.

11th July 2025 13:00

by Lee Wild from interactive investor

Monday 14 July

Trading statements

Ashmore, DP Poland, Eco Animal Health Group

AGM/EGM

KCR Residential REIT, Mendell Helium, Strip Tinning Holdings

Tuesday 15 July

Trading statements

B&M European Value Retail SA (LSE:BME), Barratt Redrow, Brickability, Cake Box Holdings, Experian, Gateley Holdings, IntegraFin Holdings, Northern Bear, RM, Robert Walters, Sosandar

AGM/EGM

Bellevue Healthcare Trust, British Land, Catenai, Strategic Minerals, Vault Ventures

Wednesday 16 July

Trading statements

Antofagasta, Creightons, Hunting, Intermediate Capital Group, Rio Tinto Ordinary Shares (LSE:RIO), Twentyfour Income Fund

AGM/EGM

Bloomsbury Publishing, Caledonia Investments, Experian, HarbourVest Global Private Equity, Intermediate Capital Group, Marlowe, Workspace, Wynnstay Properties

Thursday 17 July

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Cranswick, Dewhurst Group and Victorian Plumbing.

Trading statements

DFS Furniture, Diploma, Dunelm, easyJet (LSE:EZJ), Ilika, Ocado Group (LSE:OCDO), Premier Foods, QinetiQ, SSE, Wise

AGM/EGM

Big Yellow Group, BP Marsh & Partners, Helical, Johnson Matthey, Kefi Gold & Copper, Premier Foods, QinetiQ, RS Group, SSE, Tooru

Friday 18 July

Trading statements

Bridgepoint Group, Burberry Group (LSE:BRBY)

AGM/EGM

Jangada Mines, K3 Business Technology, Oracle Power, Pod Point Group, United Utilities

