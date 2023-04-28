Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: BP, HSBC, Shell, Lloyds Bank, IAG, Next

28th April 2023 11:52

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

It’s only a four-day week but that’s plenty of time to fit in another bucket-load of FTSE 100 company results. Our head of markets looks at companies of interest.

Monday 1 May

Stock market close for UK Bank Holiday

Tuesday 2 May

Trading statements

BP (LSE:BP.), Facilities by ADF, HSBC Holdings (LSE:HSBA)

AGM/EGM

Carr's Group, CVC Income & Growth, IOG, Ocado, Plus500

Wednesday 3 May

Trading statements

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings, Ashtead Technology, Barratt Developments (LSE:BDEV), Bank of Ireland, Cambridge Cognition, Card Factory, Coca-Cola HBC, Flutter Entertainment, Haleon (LSE:HLN), Inspiration Healthcare, Lords Group Trading, Metro Bank, Permanent TSB Group, OSB Group, Smiths News, Ten Lifestyle, TI Fluid Systems

AGM/EGM

Apax Global Alpha, Barclays, GSK, Hyve Group, Logistics Development, Okyo Pharma, Reach, Reckitt Benckiser, Standard Chartered, Tritax Big Box REIT, Unilever

Thursday 4 May

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Glencore, Admiral and Hiscox

Trading statements

Apax Global Alpha, BAE Systems, Cardiff Property, Derwent London, e-Therapeutics, Glanbia, IMI, Mondi, Morgan Sindall, Next, Rathbones, Shell, Spirent Communications, Trainline, Virgin Money UK, Virgin Wines UK, Wheaton Precious Metals

AGM/EGM

AIB Group, Aviva, BAE Systems, Bivictrix Therapeutics, Domino's Pizza, Glanbia, Grafton Group, Hammerson, Howden Joinery, Hurricane Energy, Indivior, IMI, Irish Residential Properties REIT, ITV, Jardine Matheson, Johnson Service Group, LungLife AI, Mincon, Mondi, Moneysupermarket.com, Morgan Sindall, Spirent Communications, Personal Group Holdings, Phoenix Group, Rathbones, SIG, Ten Entertainment, Travis Perkins, Witan Investment Trust

Friday 5 May

Trading statements

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (LSE:IAG), InterContinental Hotels Group

AGM/EGM

Holders Technology, HSBC, InterContinental Hotels Group, Man Group, Rightmove, UK Oil & Gas

