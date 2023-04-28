The Week Ahead: BP, HSBC, Shell, Lloyds Bank, IAG, Next
It’s only a four-day week but that’s plenty of time to fit in another bucket-load of FTSE 100 company results. Our head of markets looks at companies of interest.
Monday 1 May
Stock market close for UK Bank Holiday
Tuesday 2 May
- Invest with ii: Open a Stocks & Shares ISA | ISA Investment Ideas | Transfer a Stocks & Shares ISA
Trading statements
BP (LSE:BP.), Facilities by ADF, HSBC Holdings (LSE:HSBA)
AGM/EGM
Carr's Group, CVC Income & Growth, IOG, Ocado, Plus500
Wednesday 3 May
Trading statements
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings, Ashtead Technology, Barratt Developments (LSE:BDEV), Bank of Ireland, Cambridge Cognition, Card Factory, Coca-Cola HBC, Flutter Entertainment, Haleon (LSE:HLN), Inspiration Healthcare, Lords Group Trading, Metro Bank, Permanent TSB Group, OSB Group, Smiths News, Ten Lifestyle, TI Fluid Systems
AGM/EGM
Apax Global Alpha, Barclays, GSK, Hyve Group, Logistics Development, Okyo Pharma, Reach, Reckitt Benckiser, Standard Chartered, Tritax Big Box REIT, Unilever
Thursday 4 May
- FTSE 100 stars HSBC, Aviva, BAE Systems and Unilever face the music
- Lloyds Bank and NatWest among FTSE 100 mega-dividend payouts in May
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Glencore, Admiral and Hiscox
Trading statements
Apax Global Alpha, BAE Systems, Cardiff Property, Derwent London, e-Therapeutics, Glanbia, IMI, Mondi, Morgan Sindall, Next, Rathbones, Shell, Spirent Communications, Trainline, Virgin Money UK, Virgin Wines UK, Wheaton Precious Metals
AGM/EGM
AIB Group, Aviva, BAE Systems, Bivictrix Therapeutics, Domino's Pizza, Glanbia, Grafton Group, Hammerson, Howden Joinery, Hurricane Energy, Indivior, IMI, Irish Residential Properties REIT, ITV, Jardine Matheson, Johnson Service Group, LungLife AI, Mincon, Mondi, Moneysupermarket.com, Morgan Sindall, Spirent Communications, Personal Group Holdings, Phoenix Group, Rathbones, SIG, Ten Entertainment, Travis Perkins, Witan Investment Trust
Friday 5 May
- Key dates for US earnings season Q1 2023
- Ask ii: what is the best way to invest passively in the US stock market?
- Can tech giants deliver in bumper earnings week?
Trading statements
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (LSE:IAG), InterContinental Hotels Group
AGM/EGM
Holders Technology, HSBC, InterContinental Hotels Group, Man Group, Rightmove, UK Oil & Gas
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Editor's Picks