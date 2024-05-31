The Week Ahead: British American Tobacco, B&M, WH Smith
Watch out for plenty of interesting corporate results in the coming days and some potentially lively annual general meetings. Here are the key dates for your diary.
31st May 2024 12:14
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
Monday 3 June
Trading statements
GENinCode, Hercules Site Services, Hollywood Bowl, Sirius Real Estate
AGM/EGM
abrdn UK Smaller Cos Growth Trust, Capital & Regional, Chesterfield Resources, Fulcrum Metals, Hostmore, Oakley Capital Investments, PageGroup
Tuesday 4 June
Trading statements
British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS), Chemring, Ferguson, Gooch & Housego, LondonMetric Property, MyHealthChecked
AGM/EGM
Billington Holdings, Chapel Down Group, Deltic Energy, Eleco, International Public Partnerships, Thungela Resources
Wednesday 5 June
Trading statements
B&M European Value Retail SA (LSE:BME), discoverIE, Ninety One, Paragon Banking Group, Ramsdens Holdings, WH Smith (LSE:SMWH), Vp, Workspace Group
AGM/EGM
Albion Technology & General VCT, Capital Ltd, Centrica, Churchill China, DigitalBox, Distribution Finance Capital, Gem Diamonds, Great Western Mining Corp, Gulf Marine Services, LungLife AI, Nostrum Oil & Gas
Thursday 6 June
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Sainsbury’s, National Grid and Vodafone.
Trading statements
Mitie Group, Seraphim Space Investment Trust
AGM/EGM
Argo Blockchain, Camellia, Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust, EJF Investments, Fevertree Drinks, Inspecs Group, Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust, Kavango Resources, Kore Potash, Kosmos Energy, Rogue Baron, S&U, S4 Capital, Tan Delta Systems
Friday 7 June
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
Property Franchise Group, Trident Royalties
