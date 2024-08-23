The Week Ahead: Bunzl, Prudential, Hochschild Mining
In a week shortened by another bank holiday, here are the key dates for your diary.
23rd August 2024 12:15
by Nina Kelly from interactive investor
Share on
Monday 26 August
UK stock market closed for Bank Holiday.
Trading statements
Puretech Health
AGM/EGM
Nothing in the diary yet
- Invest with ii: Top UK Shares | Share Tips & Ideas | Open a Trading Account
Tuesday 27 August
Trading statements
Bunzl (LSE:BNZL), Faron Pharmaceuticals, Malin Corp
AGM/EGM
Belluscura, Livermore Investment Group, RUA Life Sciences, Triple Point Energy Transition
Wednesday 28 August
Trading statements
Hochschild Mining (LSE:HOC), Prudential (LSE:PRU), PureTech Health
AGM/EGM
Creightons, Ethernity Networks, Kinovo, Wishbone Gold
Thursday 29 August
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include International Distribution Services, Ibstock and Babcock International.
Trading statements
BBGI Global Infrastructure, CT Private Equity Trust, Gem Diamonds, Grafton Group, Gulf Keystone Petroleum, Hunting, PPHE Hotel Group, Somero Enterprises
AGM/EGM
Global Connectivity, Roebuck Food Group
Friday 30 August
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
Nothing in the diary yet
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.