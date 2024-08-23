Interactive Investor
The Week Ahead: Bunzl, Prudential, Hochschild Mining

In a week shortened by another bank holiday, here are the key dates for your diary.

23rd August 2024 12:15

by Nina Kelly from interactive investor

Monday 26 August

UK stock market closed for Bank Holiday.

Trading statements

Puretech Health 

AGM/EGM

Nothing in the diary yet

Tuesday 27 August

Trading statements

Bunzl (LSE:BNZL), Faron Pharmaceuticals, Malin Corp

AGM/EGM

Belluscura, Livermore Investment Group, RUA Life Sciences, Triple Point Energy Transition

Wednesday 28 August

Trading statements

Hochschild Mining (LSE:HOC), Prudential (LSE:PRU), PureTech Health 

AGM/EGM

Creightons, Ethernity Networks, Kinovo, Wishbone Gold

Thursday 29 August

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include International Distribution Services, Ibstock and Babcock International.

Trading statements

BBGI Global Infrastructure, CT Private Equity Trust, Gem Diamonds, Grafton Group, Gulf Keystone Petroleum, Hunting, PPHE Hotel Group, Somero Enterprises

AGM/EGM

Global Connectivity, Roebuck Food Group

Friday 30 August

Trading statements

Nothing in the diary yet

AGM/EGM

Nothing in the diary yet

