The Week Ahead: Burberry, Imperial Brands, BT, easyJet, Vodafone, JD Sports
A bunch of FTSE 100 companies will update investors in the coming days. Here are the important dates for your diary.
Monday 15 May
Trading statements
CentralNic, Cerillion, Currys, Diploma, Equals Group, Finsbury Growth & Income Trust, Instem, JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income, Westminster Group
AGM/EGM
GCP Asset Backed Income Fund
- Invest with ii: Open an ISA | ISA Investment Ideas | ISA Offers & Cashback
Tuesday 16 May
Trading statements
Angling Direct, boohoo, Britvic, Burford Capital, Cornerstone FS, DCC, Essentra, Greggs, Hyve Group, Imperial Brands, Land Securities, Likewise, Marston's, Renew Holdings, Smartspace Software, Vodafone, Zytronic
AGM/EGM
accesso Technology Group, Chesnara, Dialight, Equals Group, Essentra, FDM Group Holdings, iEnergizer, IQGeo Group, Kakuzi, PYX Resources, Synthomer, TI Fluid Systems, Vector Capital
Wednesday 17 May
Trading statements
Auction Technology Group, Bank of Georgia, British Land, Experian, JD Sports Fashion, Keller, Ninety One, Redx Pharma, Sage, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, P ICAP, Watches of Switzerland Group
AGM/EGM
Alpha Group International, Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings, Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon, Cenkos Securities, Coats Group, Coca-Cola HBC, Computacenter, Conduit Holdings, EKF Diagnostics, finnCap, Gamma Communications, Georgia Capital, Greggs, HgCapital Trust, Highcroft Investments, Impact Healthcare REIT, Just Eat Takeaway.com, Keller, LMS Capital, Mpac Group, Savills, Tortilla Mexican Grill, TP ICAP, WPP
Thursday 18 May
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Bunzl (LSE:BNZL), Shell (LSE:SHEL), Unilever (LSE:ULVR)
Trading statements
Brighton Pier Group, BT, Burberry, ConvaTec Group, easyJet, Energean, Future, Helios Towers, International Distributions Services, Investec, National Grid, Nexus Infrastructure, Premier Foods, Premier Miton, TheWorks.co.uk, Tritax EuroBox, Tyman, Vesuvius
AGM/EGM
Asimilar Group, Belvoir Group, Bridgepoint, Central Asia Metals, Ceres Power, ConvaTec Group, Diaceutics, Digital 9 Infrastructure, Fintel Genuit, Inchcape, Invesco Asia Trust, Legal & General, Lloyds Banking Group, musicMagpie, Next, NIOX Group, PensionBee, Public Policy Holding Co, Quilter, Riverstone Energy, Safestyle UK, Science Group, Secure Trust Bank, Smart Metering Systems, Somero Enterprises, St James's Place, Tyman, Unite Group, Vesuvius, Vistry Group, Yu Group
Friday 19 May
Trading statements
Titon Holdings
AGM/EGM
Bank Of Georgia, Permanent TSB Group, Sancus Lending Group
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Editor's Picks