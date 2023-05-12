Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Burberry, Imperial Brands, BT, easyJet, Vodafone, JD Sports

12th May 2023 13:11

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

A bunch of FTSE 100 companies will update investors in the coming days. Here are the important dates for your diary.

Monday 15 May

Trading statements

CentralNic, Cerillion, Currys, Diploma, Equals Group, Finsbury Growth & Income Trust, Instem, JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income, Westminster Group

AGM/EGM

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund

Tuesday 16 May

Trading statements

Angling Direct, boohoo, Britvic, Burford Capital, Cornerstone FS, DCC, Essentra, Greggs, Hyve Group, Imperial Brands, Land Securities, Likewise, Marston's, Renew Holdings, Smartspace Software, Vodafone, Zytronic

AGM/EGM

accesso Technology Group, Chesnara, Dialight, Equals Group, Essentra, FDM Group Holdings, iEnergizer, IQGeo Group, Kakuzi, PYX Resources, Synthomer, TI Fluid Systems, Vector Capital

Wednesday 17 May

Trading statements

Auction Technology Group, Bank of Georgia, British Land, Experian, JD Sports Fashion, Keller, Ninety One, Redx Pharma, Sage, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, P ICAP, Watches of Switzerland Group

AGM/EGM

Alpha Group International, Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings, Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon, Cenkos Securities, Coats Group, Coca-Cola HBC, Computacenter, Conduit Holdings, EKF Diagnostics, finnCap, Gamma Communications, Georgia Capital, Greggs, HgCapital Trust, Highcroft Investments, Impact Healthcare REIT, Just Eat Takeaway.com, Keller, LMS Capital, Mpac Group, Savills, Tortilla Mexican Grill, TP ICAP, WPP

Thursday 18 May

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Bunzl (LSE:BNZL), Shell (LSE:SHEL), Unilever (LSE:ULVR)

Trading statements

Brighton Pier Group, BT, Burberry, ConvaTec Group, easyJet, Energean, Future, Helios Towers, International Distributions Services, Investec, National Grid, Nexus Infrastructure, Premier Foods, Premier Miton, TheWorks.co.uk, Tritax EuroBox, Tyman, Vesuvius

AGM/EGM

Asimilar Group, Belvoir Group, Bridgepoint, Central Asia Metals, Ceres Power, ConvaTec Group, Diaceutics, Digital 9 Infrastructure, Fintel Genuit, Inchcape, Invesco Asia Trust, Legal & General, Lloyds Banking Group, musicMagpie, Next, NIOX Group, PensionBee, Public Policy Holding Co, Quilter, Riverstone Energy, Safestyle UK, Science Group, Secure Trust Bank, Smart Metering Systems, Somero Enterprises, St James's Place, Tyman, Unite Group, Vesuvius, Vistry Group, Yu Group

Friday 19 May

Trading statements

Titon Holdings

AGM/EGM

Bank Of Georgia, Permanent TSB Group, Sancus Lending Group

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

