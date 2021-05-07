The Week Ahead: Burberry, Morrisons, TUI
Our head of markets looks at another batch of upcoming results and names the big events to watch.
Monday 10 May
Trading statements
HgCapital Trust, Kosmos Energy, Provident Financial Group, Smartspace Software, Victrex
AGM/EGM
Alfa Financial Software, Centrica, Gresham Technologies, Midwich Group, Real Good Food
Tuesday 11 May
Trading statements
Air Partner, Angling Direct, Arrow Global, Coca-Cola European Partners, Morgan Advanced Materials, Treatt, WM Morrison Supermarkets (LSE:MRW), Zytronic
AGM/EGM
AstraZeneca, Cairn Energy, Caledonia Mining, Capita, Capital & Counties Properties, Centamin, Fidelity European Trust, GLI Finance, Gym Group, HgCapital Trust, Irish Residential Properties REIT, IWG, Just Group, Macfarlane, Vector Capital
Wednesday 12 May
Trading statements
TI Fluid Systems, TUI AG (LSE:TUI), Compass Group, Coca-Cola HBC, Mears, Stock Spirits, National Express, Vertu Motors, Airtel Africa, Vaalco Energy
AGM/EGM
Allied Minds, Antofagasta, Bigblu Broadband, BP, Cenkos Securities, Centaur Media, Cineworld, FBD Holdings, Gresham House, Impact Healthcare REIT, Just Eat Takeaway.com, KAZ Minerals, LMS Capital, Marshalls, National Express, Osirium Technologies, Primary Health Properties, Rentokil Initial, Robert Walters, Savills, Secure Trust Bank, Spirax-Sarco Engineering, Standard Chartered, TP ICAP, UK Oil & Gas, Uniphar, Ultra Electronics
Thursday 13 May
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Royal Dutch Shell (LSE:RDSB), Clarkson (LSE:CKN), and Spectris (LSE:SXS).
Trading statements
3i Group, Beazley, Brewin Dolphin, BT, Burberry (LSE:BRBY), ContourGlobal, Countryside Properties, e-Therapeutics, Grainger, Greggs, Hargreaves Lansdown, Titon Holdings, TT Electronics, Valeura Energy
AGM/EGM
Access Intelligence, Balfour Beatty, Bould Opportunities, Conduit, ContourGlobal, Direct Line Insurance, Elementis, Empresaria, Eurocell, Hiscox, IGas Energy, John Wood, Moneysupermarket.com, Ocado, Prudential, Quilter, Rolls-Royce, Serinus Energy, SIG, Spire Healthcare, TI Fluid Systems, TT Electronics, Unite Group, Valeura Energy
Friday 14 May
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
Greggs, Wheaton Precious Metals, Wishbone Gold, Digitalbox, Derwent London, St. James's Place, Tasty, Sabre Insurance, Phoenix Group
