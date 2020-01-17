The Week Ahead: ECB, Davos, easyJet, Fevertree, ASOS
There’s plenty for investors to be mindful of in this preview by interactive investor’s head of markets.
Monday 20 January 2020
Trading statements
BHP Group
Tuesday 21 January
Four-day World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland begins.
Trading Statements
Eve Sleep, IG Group, SSP Group, Dixons Carphone, easyJet, Sensyne Health, Joules
AGM/EGM
Polo Resources, John Lewis of Hungerford
Wednesday 22 January
Trading statements
Sage, WH Smith, Burberry, William Hill, Pets At Home, JD Wetherspoon, Close Brothers
AGM/EGM
AJ Bell
Thursday 23 January
European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate decision.
Stocks that begin trading without rights to the latest dividend include Pennon (LSE:PNN), Stagecoach (LSE:SGC), City of London (LSE:CTY), RWS Holdings (LSE:RWS) and Solid State (LSE:SOLI).
Trading statements
Computacenter, Daily Mail and General Trust, ASOS, Polymetal International, PayPoint, CMC Markets, Fevertree Drinks, CPL Resources, NCC Group
AGM/EGM
RDI REIT
Friday 24 January
AGM/EGM
Marston's
