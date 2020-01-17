The Week Ahead: ECB, Davos, easyJet, Fevertree, ASOS

Monday 20 January 2020

Trading statements

BHP Group

Tuesday 21 January

Four-day World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland begins.

Trading Statements



Eve Sleep, IG Group, SSP Group, Dixons Carphone, easyJet, Sensyne Health, Joules

AGM/EGM

Polo Resources, John Lewis of Hungerford

Wednesday 22 January

Trading statements

Sage, WH Smith, Burberry, William Hill, Pets At Home, JD Wetherspoon, Close Brothers

AGM/EGM

AJ Bell

Thursday 23 January

European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate decision.

Stocks that begin trading without rights to the latest dividend include Pennon (LSE:PNN), Stagecoach (LSE:SGC), City of London (LSE:CTY), RWS Holdings (LSE:RWS) and Solid State (LSE:SOLI).

Trading statements



Computacenter, Daily Mail and General Trust, ASOS, Polymetal International, PayPoint, CMC Markets, Fevertree Drinks, CPL Resources, NCC Group

AGM/EGM

RDI REIT

Friday 24 January

AGM/EGM

Marston's

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.