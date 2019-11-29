The Week Ahead: Ferguson, Daily Mail, DS Smith

Our head of markets talks US jobs data and what to look for in updates from three big names.

29th November 2019 15:36

by Richard Hunter from interactive investor

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Concerns around the US, China and Hong Kong persist, and election fever will crank up a notch or two in the UK. US non-farm payrolls are also keenly awaited. And, as the corporate calendar winds down for Christmas, our head of markets talks us through US non-farm payrolls and what to look for in updates from these three big names.

Monday 2 December

Trading Statements

W Resources, Yourgene Health, Fusion Antibodies

AGM/EGM 

UK Mortgages

Tuesday 3 December

Trading Statements

Ferguson, Tekmar Group, Consort Medical, Solid State, Oxford Metrics

AGM/EGM

Greatland Gold

Wednesday 4 December

Trading Statements

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust, Loungers, Stock Spirits, IXICO, Impax Asset Management

AGM/EGM

Ceres Power

Thursday 5 December

Stocks that begin trading without rights to the latest dividend include YouGov (LSE:YOU), Next (LSE:NXT), Alliance Trust (LSE:ATST), DFS Furniture (LSE:DFS), Halfords (LSE:HFD)

Trading statements

Joules Group, IG Group, Smith (DS), Victrex, Daily Mail and General Trust

AGM/EGM

Sabien Technology, VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund, Ruffer Investment Company, Gleeson (M J), BATM Advanced Communications

Friday 6 December

Trading statements

Berkeley Group Holdings

AGM/EGM

Gfinity, James Halstead

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