The Week Ahead: Ferguson, Daily Mail, DS Smith
Concerns around the US, China and Hong Kong persist, and election fever will crank up a notch or two in the UK. US non-farm payrolls are also keenly awaited. And, as the corporate calendar winds down for Christmas, our head of markets talks us through US non-farm payrolls and what to look for in updates from these three big names.
Monday 2 December
Trading Statements
W Resources, Yourgene Health, Fusion Antibodies
AGM/EGM
UK Mortgages
Tuesday 3 December
Trading Statements
Ferguson, Tekmar Group, Consort Medical, Solid State, Oxford Metrics
AGM/EGM
Greatland Gold
Wednesday 4 December
Trading Statements
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust, Loungers, Stock Spirits, IXICO, Impax Asset Management
AGM/EGM
Ceres Power
Thursday 5 December
Stocks that begin trading without rights to the latest dividend include YouGov (LSE:YOU), Next (LSE:NXT), Alliance Trust (LSE:ATST), DFS Furniture (LSE:DFS), Halfords (LSE:HFD)
Trading statements
Joules Group, IG Group, Smith (DS), Victrex, Daily Mail and General Trust
AGM/EGM
Sabien Technology, VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund, Ruffer Investment Company, Gleeson (M J), BATM Advanced Communications
Friday 6 December
Trading statements
Berkeley Group Holdings
AGM/EGM
Gfinity, James Halstead
