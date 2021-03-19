The Week Ahead: FTSE 100, Kingfisher, Bellway
Our head of markets looks at another batch of upcoming results and names the big events to watch.
Monday 22 March
Trading statements
Blackbird, Yew Grove REIT, Centamin, Kingfisher (LSE:KGF), SDX Energy
AGM/EGM
Pacific Horizon Investment Trus, Highway Capital
Tuesday 23 March
Trading statements
accesso Technology, Alliance Pharma, Arrow Global, Cambridge Cognition, DP Eurasia, Elementis, Energean, essensys, Fintel, Gamma Communications, H&T Group, Henry Boot, Judges Scientific, Longboat Energy, LoopUp, Luceco, Malin, McColl's Retail, MJ Hudson, Mortgage Advice Bureau, MP Evans, Old Mututal, Personal Group, YouGov, Zotefoams
AGM/EGM
Blackrock North American Income Trust, Crest Nicholson, Quartix Holdings, Standard Life Private Equity Trust
Wednesday 24 March
Trading statements
Softcat, Circassia, Burford Capital, Sopheon, Strix, TClarke, Keywords Studios, ECSC Group, Telit Communications, Bellway (LSE:BWY), Diploma, Anglo Pacific, Frontier IP Group, Pendragon, Applied Graphene Materials, Kenmare Resources
AGM/EGM
Arden Partners, BlackRock Throgmorton Trust, Mitchells & Butlers, N4 Pharma, Oxford Biodynamics, Pantheon Resources, Rights & Issues Investment Trust, Tertiary Minerals
Thursday 25 March
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include NatWest, British American Tobacco, Schroders, Prudential and Ferguson
Trading statements
Allied Minds, Arbuthnot Banking Group, Biome Technologies, Cineworld, Compass, CVS Group, EnQuest, Equiniti, Faron Pharmaceuticals, Funding Circle, Genedrive, International Public Partnerships, IQE, Lamprell, Learning Technologies, Pebble Group, Robinson, S4 Capital, Safestyle UK, SIG, Surgical Innovations, United Utilities
AGM/EGM
SSP Group, Micro Focus International, Emmerson, Xeros Technology
Friday 26 March
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
Beazley, PCF Group, Kape Technologies
