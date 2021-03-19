The Week Ahead: FTSE 100, Kingfisher, Bellway

Our head of markets looks at another batch of upcoming results and names the big events to watch.

19th March 2021 13:00

by Richard Hunter from interactive investor

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Our head of markets looks at another batch of upcoming results and names the big events to watch.

Monday 22 March

Trading statements 

Blackbird, Yew Grove REIT, Centamin, Kingfisher (LSE:KGF), SDX Energy

AGM/EGM

Pacific Horizon Investment Trus, Highway Capital

Tuesday 23 March

Trading statements 

accesso Technology, Alliance Pharma, Arrow Global, Cambridge Cognition, DP Eurasia, Elementis, Energean, essensys, Fintel, Gamma Communications, H&T Group, Henry Boot, Judges Scientific, Longboat Energy, LoopUp, Luceco, Malin, McColl's Retail, MJ Hudson, Mortgage Advice Bureau, MP Evans, Old Mututal, Personal Group, YouGov, Zotefoams

AGM/EGM

Blackrock North American Income Trust, Crest Nicholson, Quartix Holdings, Standard Life Private Equity Trust

Wednesday 24 March

Trading statements

Softcat, Circassia, Burford Capital, Sopheon, Strix, TClarke, Keywords Studios, ECSC Group, Telit Communications, Bellway (LSE:BWY), Diploma, Anglo Pacific, Frontier IP Group, Pendragon, Applied Graphene Materials, Kenmare Resources

AGM/EGM

Arden Partners, BlackRock Throgmorton Trust, Mitchells & Butlers, N4 Pharma, Oxford Biodynamics, Pantheon Resources, Rights & Issues Investment Trust, Tertiary Minerals

Thursday 25 March

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include NatWest, British American Tobacco, Schroders, Prudential and Ferguson 

Trading statements

Allied Minds, Arbuthnot Banking Group, Biome Technologies, Cineworld, Compass, CVS Group, EnQuest, Equiniti, Faron Pharmaceuticals, Funding Circle, Genedrive, International Public Partnerships, IQE, Lamprell, Learning Technologies, Pebble Group, Robinson, S4 Capital, Safestyle UK, SIG, Surgical Innovations, United Utilities

AGM/EGM

SSP Group, Micro Focus International, Emmerson, Xeros Technology

Friday 26 March

Trading statements 

Nothing in the diary yet

AGM/EGM

Beazley, PCF Group, Kape Technologies

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

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