The Week Ahead: General Election, TUI, Dixons, Ocado

Monday 9 December

Trading Statements

The Panoply Holdings, Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust

AGM/EGM

River and Mercantile

Tuesday 10 December

Trading Statements

Ashtead, Photo-Me International, Upland Resources, Tritax Eurobox, Watches of Switzerland, Zytronic, RWS, Oxford Biodynamics, Driver Group

Wednesday 11 December

Trading Statements

Ted Baker, Begbies Traynor, Stagecoach, DWF, CareTech, TUI

AGM/EGM

YouGov, Axa Property Trust, Amedeo Air Four Plus, BowLeven, Falcon Oil & Gas

Thursday 12 December

UK General Election: UK voters go to the polls in what is being billed as one of the most unpredictable general elections in decades.

Stocks that begin trading without rights to the latest dividend include Associated British Foods (LSE:ABF) and Genel Energy (LSE:GENL).

Trading statements

Serco, Ocado, PZ Cussons, Vianet, Versarien, Polar Capital Technology Trust, Dixons Carphone, PJSC RusHydro, Superdry

AGM/EGM

Orchard Funding Group, Bioventix, Wilmcote Holdings

Friday 13 December

Trading statements

Balfour Beatty, Hollywood Bowl Group

AGM/EGM

Amur Minerals Corporation, Meikles

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.