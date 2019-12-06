The Week Ahead: General Election, TUI, Dixons, Ocado
In UK election week, our head of markets talks markets and highlights the big names reporting results.
Monday 9 December
Trading Statements
The Panoply Holdings, Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust
AGM/EGM
River and Mercantile
Tuesday 10 December
Trading Statements
Ashtead, Photo-Me International, Upland Resources, Tritax Eurobox, Watches of Switzerland, Zytronic, RWS, Oxford Biodynamics, Driver Group
Wednesday 11 December
Trading Statements
Ted Baker, Begbies Traynor, Stagecoach, DWF, CareTech, TUI
AGM/EGM
YouGov, Axa Property Trust, Amedeo Air Four Plus, BowLeven, Falcon Oil & Gas
Thursday 12 December
UK General Election: UK voters go to the polls in what is being billed as one of the most unpredictable general elections in decades.
Stocks that begin trading without rights to the latest dividend include Associated British Foods (LSE:ABF) and Genel Energy (LSE:GENL).
Trading statements
Serco, Ocado, PZ Cussons, Vianet, Versarien, Polar Capital Technology Trust, Dixons Carphone, PJSC RusHydro, Superdry
AGM/EGM
Orchard Funding Group, Bioventix, Wilmcote Holdings
Friday 13 December
Trading statements
Balfour Beatty, Hollywood Bowl Group
AGM/EGM
Amur Minerals Corporation, Meikles
