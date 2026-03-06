Week Ahead: Halma, L&G, Berkeley Group, Persimmon

More FTSE 100 companies join a multitude of mid and small-cap firms to present keenly awaited results in the coming days. Here are the key dates for your diary.

6th March 2026 12:46

by Lee Wild from interactive investor

Monday 9 March

Trading statements

Clarkson, HgCapital Trust

AGM/EGM

Genedrive, Ramsdens Holdings

Tuesday 10 March

Trading statements

Costain, Genuit, Persimmon (LSE:PSN), Rotork, Somero Enterprises, Spirax Group

AGM/EGM

Shoe Zone

Wednesday 11 March

Trading statements

4imprint, Balfour Beatty, Bodycote, Breedon, Bridgepoint, Canal+ SA, Forterra, Gym Group, Hill & Smith, Hochschild Mining, Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN), PensionBee, Robert Walters, Supermarket Income REIT

AGM/EGM

Falcon Oil & Gas, Huddled Group, International Personal Finance, River UK Micro Cap Ltd

Thursday 12 March

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Anglo American, Dunelm, Entain and HSBC.

Trading statements

Computacenter, Halma (LSE:HLMA), Helios Towers, Informa, James Fisher & Sons, M&G, Oakley Capital Investments, Restore, Sareum Holdings, Savills, Secure Trust Bank, Sunbelt Rentals, TP ICAP Group, Vesuvius, Volution Group

AGM/EGM

1Spatial, Beacon Rise Holdings, Digital 9 Infrastructure, On The Beach Group, Pantheon Resources

Friday 13 March

Trading statements

Berkeley Group Holdings (The) (LSE:BKG), Glenveagh Properties, Stelrad Group

AGM/EGM

Nothing in the diary yet

