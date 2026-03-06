Week Ahead: Halma, L&G, Berkeley Group, Persimmon
More FTSE 100 companies join a multitude of mid and small-cap firms to present keenly awaited results in the coming days. Here are the key dates for your diary.
6th March 2026 12:46
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
Monday 9 March
Trading statements
Clarkson, HgCapital Trust
AGM/EGM
Genedrive, Ramsdens Holdings
Tuesday 10 March
Trading statements
Costain, Genuit, Persimmon (LSE:PSN), Rotork, Somero Enterprises, Spirax Group
AGM/EGM
Shoe Zone
Wednesday 11 March
Trading statements
4imprint, Balfour Beatty, Bodycote, Breedon, Bridgepoint, Canal+ SA, Forterra, Gym Group, Hill & Smith, Hochschild Mining, Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN), PensionBee, Robert Walters, Supermarket Income REIT
AGM/EGM
Falcon Oil & Gas, Huddled Group, International Personal Finance, River UK Micro Cap Ltd
Thursday 12 March
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Anglo American, Dunelm, Entain and HSBC.
Trading statements
Computacenter, Halma (LSE:HLMA), Helios Towers, Informa, James Fisher & Sons, M&G, Oakley Capital Investments, Restore, Sareum Holdings, Savills, Secure Trust Bank, Sunbelt Rentals, TP ICAP Group, Vesuvius, Volution Group
AGM/EGM
1Spatial, Beacon Rise Holdings, Digital 9 Infrastructure, On The Beach Group, Pantheon Resources
Friday 13 March
Trading statements
Berkeley Group Holdings (The) (LSE:BKG), Glenveagh Properties, Stelrad Group
AGM/EGM
Nothing in the diary yet
