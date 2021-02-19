The Week Ahead: huge moment for FTSE 100 results
As a host of blue-chips prepare to report results, our head of markets names the big events to watch.
Monday 22 February
Trading statements
Associated British Foods (LSE:ABF), Benchmark Holdings, Dechra Pharmaceuticals, Finsbury Food Group, Fonix Mobile, Kosmos Energy, President Energy, Sylvania Platinum, Tristel
AGM/EGM
Sabien Technology Group, Contango Holdings
Tuesday 23 February
Trading statements
Diurnal Group, McBride, Clinigen Group, Springfield Properties, HSBC (LSE:HSBA), InterContinental Hotels Group, Conduit Holdings
AGM/EGM
Image Scan Holdings
Wednesday 24 February
Trading statements
Bank of Cyprus Holdings, Town Centre Securities, Haydale Graphene Industries, Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY), Metro Bank, William Hill, Glanbia, Reckitt Benckiser
AGM/EGM
Gooch & Housego, Paragon Banking Group
Thursday 25 February
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Unilever, Diageo, Barclays, AstraZeneca and Redrow.
Trading statements
BAE Systems, Inchcape, Grafton Group, Centrica, dotdigital, Aston Martin, Standard Chartered (LSE:STAN), St James's Place, Spectris, KAZ Minerals, Anglo American, Serco, Vistry, Howden Joinery, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Evraz, Genus, Pantheon International, Amigo Holdings, Ricardo, Drax, Vitec, Morgan Sindall, Compass Group, Greencoat UK Wind, Mobius Investment Trust, Macfarlane, Mondi
AGM/EGM
Virgin Money UK, Shaftesbury
Friday 26 February
Trading statements
ASA International, VR Education, Jupiter Fund Management, FBD Holdings, Law Debenture, Glenveagh Properties, RSA Insurance Group
AGM/EGM
NMCN, Falanx Group
