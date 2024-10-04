The Week Ahead: Imperial Brands and Ferrexpo star
It’s a quiet week for corporate events but, as always, there are some blue-chips reporting numbers and lots of updates further down the food chain. Here are the key dates for your diary.
4th October 2024 13:17
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
Share on
Monday 7 October
Trading statements
AGM/EGM
Corre Energy BV, i3 Energy, Water Intelligence
- Invest with ii: Top UK Shares | Share Prices Today | What is a Managed ISA?
Tuesday 8 October
Trading statements
Angling Direct, Imperial Brands (LSE:IMB), Unite Group
AGM/EGM
Ananda Developments, Fusion Antibodies, Loungers
Wednesday 9 October
Trading statements
Intercede, Mercantile Investment Trust, Netcall
AGM/EGM
Adsure Services, Arcontech Group, Coro Energy, Distil, Litigation Capital Management
Thursday 10 October
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Tesco, Kingfisher, Taylor Wimpey and WPP.
Trading statements
Norcros, Treatt, Volution Group
AGM/EGM
Cambria Africa, Red Rock Resources, Synairgen
Friday 11 October
Trading statements
Hays, Jupiter Fund Management
AGM/EGM
Kibo Energy, SDV 2025 ZDP
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.