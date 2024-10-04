Interactive Investor
The Week Ahead: Imperial Brands and Ferrexpo star

It’s a quiet week for corporate events but, as always, there are some blue-chips reporting numbers and lots of updates further down the food chain. Here are the key dates for your diary.

4th October 2024 13:17

by Lee Wild from interactive investor

Monday 7 October

Trading statements

Ferrexpo (LSE:FXPO)

AGM/EGM

Corre Energy BV, i3 Energy, Water Intelligence

Tuesday 8 October

Trading statements

Angling Direct, Imperial Brands (LSE:IMB), Unite Group

AGM/EGM

Ananda Developments, Fusion Antibodies, Loungers

Wednesday 9 October

Trading statements

Intercede, Mercantile Investment Trust, Netcall

AGM/EGM

Adsure Services, Arcontech Group, Coro Energy, Distil, Litigation Capital Management

Thursday 10 October

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Tesco, Kingfisher, Taylor Wimpey and WPP.

Trading statements

Norcros, Treatt, Volution Group

AGM/EGM

Cambria Africa, Red Rock Resources, Synairgen

Friday 11 October

Trading statements

Hays, Jupiter Fund Management

AGM/EGM

Kibo Energy, SDV 2025 ZDP

