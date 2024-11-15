The Week Ahead: Imperial Brands, JD Sports, Sage
Results season is winding down for another quarter, but plenty of companies are reporting new figures in the coming days. Here are the key dates for your diary.
15th November 2024 12:48
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
Monday 18 November
Trading statements
Big Yellow, Cerillion, Polar Capital Holdings, Sirius Real Estate
AGM/EGM
Celsius Resources, Ground Rents Income Fund, JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income, Mountview Estates
Tuesday 19 November
Trading statements
Avon Technologies, Calnex Solutions, CML Microsystems, Diploma, Edinburgh Investment Trust, GB Group, Gear4Music, Imperial Brands (LSE:IMB), Manolete Partners, Petershill Partners, Revolution Beauty Group, Trifast, Vesuvius
AGM/EGM
Abingdon Health, Berkeley Energia, Bradda Head Lithium, First Tin, Fonix, Mothercare, Mulberry, Physiomics
Wednesday 20 November
Trading statements
Argo Blockchain, HICL Infrastructure, James Cropper, Mitchells & Butlers, Molten Ventures, Nanoco, Renold, Rotork, Sage Group (The) (LSE:SGE), Severn Trent, Softcat, Tracsis, TwentyFour Income Fund
AGM/EGM
CVS Group, Genus, Hays, Leeds Group, Made Tech Group, Tritax EuroBox
Thursday 21 November
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include B&M, National Grid and Vodafone.
Trading statements
Breedon, Britvic, Close Brothers, CMC Markets, Crest Nicholson, First Property Group, Foresight Environmental Infrastructure, Grainger, Halma, Investec, Ithaca Energy, JD Sports Fashion (LSE:JD.), Liontrust Asset Management, Mitie Group, NextEnergy Solar Fund, Norcros, PayPoint, Restore, Speedy Hire, Warehouse REIT, XPS Pensions
AGM/EGM
Close Brothers, Dunelm, Eagle Eye Solutions, Fidelity Asian Values, Future Metals, Invesco Global Equity Income Trust, JD Wetherspoon, Pacific Horizon Investment Trust, Pan African Resources, PZ Cussons
Friday 22 November
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
Caracal Gold, DFS Furniture, Europa Metals, GreenX Metals, Quadrise, Sovereign Metals, Synergia Energy
