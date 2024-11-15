The Week Ahead: Imperial Brands, JD Sports, Sage

Results season is winding down for another quarter, but plenty of companies are reporting new figures in the coming days. Here are the key dates for your diary.

15th November 2024 12:48

by Lee Wild from interactive investor

Monday 18 November

Trading statements

Big Yellow, Cerillion, Polar Capital Holdings, Sirius Real Estate

AGM/EGM

Celsius Resources, Ground Rents Income Fund, JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income, Mountview Estates

Tuesday 19 November

Trading statements

Avon Technologies, Calnex Solutions, CML Microsystems, Diploma, Edinburgh Investment Trust, GB Group, Gear4Music, Imperial Brands (LSE:IMB), Manolete Partners, Petershill Partners, Revolution Beauty Group, Trifast, Vesuvius

AGM/EGM

Abingdon Health, Berkeley Energia, Bradda Head Lithium, First Tin, Fonix, Mothercare, Mulberry, Physiomics

Wednesday 20 November

Trading statements

Argo Blockchain, HICL Infrastructure, James Cropper, Mitchells & Butlers, Molten Ventures, Nanoco, Renold, Rotork, Sage Group (The) (LSE:SGE), Severn Trent, Softcat, Tracsis, TwentyFour Income Fund

AGM/EGM

CVS Group, Genus, Hays, Leeds Group, Made Tech Group, Tritax EuroBox

Thursday 21 November

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include B&M, National Grid and Vodafone.

Trading statements

Breedon, Britvic, Close Brothers, CMC Markets, Crest Nicholson, First Property Group, Foresight Environmental Infrastructure, Grainger, Halma, Investec, Ithaca Energy, JD Sports Fashion (LSE:JD.), Liontrust Asset Management, Mitie Group, NextEnergy Solar Fund, Norcros, PayPoint, Restore, Speedy Hire, Warehouse REIT, XPS Pensions

AGM/EGM

Close Brothers, Dunelm, Eagle Eye Solutions, Fidelity Asian Values, Future Metals, Invesco Global Equity Income Trust, JD Wetherspoon, Pacific Horizon Investment Trust, Pan African Resources, PZ Cussons

Friday 22 November

Trading statements

Nothing in the diary yet

AGM/EGM

Caracal Gold, DFS Furniture, Europa Metals, GreenX Metals, Quadrise, Sovereign Metals, Synergia Energy

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

