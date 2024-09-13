The Week Ahead: Kingfisher, Next, Ocado, Auto Trader
A lull last week is followed by a rush of companies publishing figures, among them some big retailers whose results will be closely watched. There's also an interesting FTSE 100 AGM. Here are the key dates for your diary.
13th September 2024 12:12
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
Monday 16 September
Trading statements
Facilities by ADF, Greencoat Renewables, HgCapital Trust, HydrogenOne Capital Growth, Keywords Studios, MP Evans, Wilmington
AGM/EGM
Cavendish Financial, Coca-Cola HBC AG, Home REIT, Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust
Tuesday 17 September
Trading statements
City of London Investment Group, Billington Holdings, CPPGroup, Diaceutics, Dillistone, DP Poland, EJF Investments, EKF Diagnostics, Ferguson Enterprises, Fintel, Franchise Brands, Good Energy Group, Headlam Group, Henry Boot, IP Group, Jadestone Energy, Journeo, JTC, Kingfisher (LSE:KGF), Kooth, Learning Technologies, Litigation Capital Management, McBride, Northcoders, Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust, Petershill Partners, Springfield Properties, Team Internet, Team17, THG, TruFin, Warpaint London
AGM/EGM
B90 Holdings, Inspiration Healthcare Group, Ormonde Mining, Utilico Emerging Markets Trust
Wednesday 18 September
Trading statements
Advanced Medical Solutions, Argentex, Foresight Solar Fund, LBG Media, M&C Saatchi, MJ Gleeson, Moonpig, Pharos Energy, Public Policy Holding Co, PZ Cussons, Skillcast Group, Supermarket Income REIT, Xaar
AGM/EGM
AO World, Castelnau, Frasers, Games Workshop, Gore Street Energy Storage Fund, IG Group, Moonpig, Real Estate Credit Investments, Schroder British Opportunities Trust, Wise
Thursday 19 September
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Jet2 and Rank.
Trading statements
Capricorn Energy, City of London Investment Trust, Close Brothers, CRISM Therapeutics, Engage XR Holdings, European Opportunities Trust, Galliford Try, Jersey Oil & Gas, Judges Scientific, Litigation Capital Management, Maintel, Next (LSE:NXT), Ocado Group (LSE:OCDO), Portmeirion, S4 Capital
AGM/EGM
Augmentum Fintech, Auto Trader, Babcock International, Ferrexpo, Liontrust Asset Management, PHSC, Supreme, Trakm8
Friday 20 September
Trading statements
Biome Technologies
AGM/EGM
Crossword Cybersecurity, SDX Energy, SysGroup
