The Week Ahead: Lloyds Bank, Barclays, HSBC, NatWest, Shell, Unilever

21st October 2022 13:19

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

FTSE 100 companies rush to publish results through the week, with all eyes on the banking sector and Q3 results from Lloyds, still the UK’s most popular share. 

Monday 24 October

Trading statements

Bioventix, Dr Martens, Pearson, Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust

AGM/EGM

Echo Energy, Fintech Asia, Rural Broadband Solutions, Seraphim Space Investment Trust, Vast Resources

Tuesday 25 October

Trading statements

HSBC Holdings (LSE:HSBA), Petra Diamonds, Shoe Zone, Softcat, THG, Tristel, Whitbread

AGM/EGM

Hammerson, Next Fifteen Communications, Rio Tinto, Tritax EuroBox, Vertu Capital

Wednesday 26 October

Trading statements

Barclays (LSE:BARC), Bloomsbury Publishing, Bytes Technology, cora Resources, Elementis, Essentra, Fresnillo, Oakley Capital Investments, Reckitt Benckiser, RWS Holdings, Standard Chartered, Virgin Wines UK, WPP

AGM/EGM

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income, KCR Residential REIT, Mid Wynd International Investment Trust, Mirada, Omega Diagnostics Group, Woolworths

Thursday 27 October

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include AEW UK REIT

Balfour Beatty and Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Trading statements

Airtel Africa, Aveva Group, Foxtons, HarbourVest Senior Loans, Henderson Opportunities Trust, Inchcape, Indivior, Invensys, Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY), PPHE Hotel Group, Shell, Unilever, Yamana Gold

AGM/EGM

Alumasc, Brooks Macdonald Group, City Of London Investment Trust, Filtronic, Hargreaves Services, National Milk Records, Ovoca Bio, PCI-PAL, Provexis, Real Good Food, South32, TheWorks.co.uk, TruSpine Technologies, Tufton Oceanic Assets, Wesfarmers

Friday 28 October

Trading statements

AIB Group, ContourGlobal, Industrials REIT, NatWest Group (LSE:NWG)

AGM/EGM

Investment Co, ITM Power, Kibo Energy, Mattioli Woods, Tirupati Graphite, Capital Metals, Taylor Maritime

