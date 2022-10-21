The Week Ahead: Lloyds Bank, Barclays, HSBC, NatWest, Shell, Unilever
FTSE 100 companies rush to publish results through the week, with all eyes on the banking sector and Q3 results from Lloyds, still the UK’s most popular share.
Monday 24 October
Trading statements
Bioventix, Dr Martens, Pearson, Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust
AGM/EGM
Echo Energy, Fintech Asia, Rural Broadband Solutions, Seraphim Space Investment Trust, Vast Resources
Tuesday 25 October
Trading statements
HSBC Holdings (LSE:HSBA), Petra Diamonds, Shoe Zone, Softcat, THG, Tristel, Whitbread
AGM/EGM
Hammerson, Next Fifteen Communications, Rio Tinto, Tritax EuroBox, Vertu Capital
Wednesday 26 October
Trading statements
Barclays (LSE:BARC), Bloomsbury Publishing, Bytes Technology, cora Resources, Elementis, Essentra, Fresnillo, Oakley Capital Investments, Reckitt Benckiser, RWS Holdings, Standard Chartered, Virgin Wines UK, WPP
AGM/EGM
JPMorgan Global Growth & Income, KCR Residential REIT, Mid Wynd International Investment Trust, Mirada, Omega Diagnostics Group, Woolworths
Thursday 27 October
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include AEW UK REIT
Balfour Beatty and Dechra Pharmaceuticals
Trading statements
Airtel Africa, Aveva Group, Foxtons, HarbourVest Senior Loans, Henderson Opportunities Trust, Inchcape, Indivior, Invensys, Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY), PPHE Hotel Group, Shell, Unilever, Yamana Gold
AGM/EGM
Alumasc, Brooks Macdonald Group, City Of London Investment Trust, Filtronic, Hargreaves Services, National Milk Records, Ovoca Bio, PCI-PAL, Provexis, Real Good Food, South32, TheWorks.co.uk, TruSpine Technologies, Tufton Oceanic Assets, Wesfarmers
Friday 28 October
Trading statements
AIB Group, ContourGlobal, Industrials REIT, NatWest Group (LSE:NWG)
AGM/EGM
Investment Co, ITM Power, Kibo Energy, Mattioli Woods, Tirupati Graphite, Capital Metals, Taylor Maritime
