The Week Ahead: Lloyds Bank, HSBC, Standard Chartered, Glencore

Some of the FTSE 100’s big guns publish results in the coming days, including the rest of the UK banking sector. Here are the key dates for your diary.

14th February 2025 12:41

by Richard Hunter from interactive investor

Monday 17 February

Trading statements

Cap-XX Ltd, MONY Group, Wilmington

AGM/EGM

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust, Pennpetro Energy

Tuesday 18 February

Trading statements

Antofagasta, BHP Group, InterContinental Hotels Group, Plus500 Ltd, Springfield Properties, Sylvania Platinum, Temple Bar Investment Trust, Transense Technologies

AGM/EGM

Impax Environmental Markets, Oberon Investments

Wednesday 19 February

Trading statements

BAE Systems, Conduit Holdings, Glencore (LSE:GLEN), HSBC Holdings (LSE:HSBA), Rio Tinto Registered Shares (LSE:RIO)

AGM/EGM

Oxford Metrics, Tharisa

Thursday 20 February

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include AstraZeneca, BP, easyJet and GSK.

Trading statements

Anglo American, Centrica, Hays, Indivior, Irish Residential Properties REIT, Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY), Safestore Holdings

AGM/EGM

Home REIT, Marlowe, Mindflair

Friday 21 February

Trading statements

Standard Chartered (LSE:STAN)

AGM/EGM

Nothing in the diary yet

