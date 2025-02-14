The Week Ahead: Lloyds Bank, HSBC, Standard Chartered, Glencore
Some of the FTSE 100’s big guns publish results in the coming days, including the rest of the UK banking sector. Here are the key dates for your diary.
14th February 2025 12:41
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
Share on
Monday 17 February
Trading statements
Cap-XX Ltd, MONY Group, Wilmington
AGM/EGM
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust, Pennpetro Energy
- Invest with ii: SIPP Account | Stocks & Shares ISA | See all Investment Accounts
Tuesday 18 February
Trading statements
Antofagasta, BHP Group, InterContinental Hotels Group, Plus500 Ltd, Springfield Properties, Sylvania Platinum, Temple Bar Investment Trust, Transense Technologies
AGM/EGM
Impax Environmental Markets, Oberon Investments
Wednesday 19 February
Trading statements
BAE Systems, Conduit Holdings, Glencore (LSE:GLEN), HSBC Holdings (LSE:HSBA), Rio Tinto Registered Shares (LSE:RIO)
AGM/EGM
Oxford Metrics, Tharisa
Thursday 20 February
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include AstraZeneca, BP, easyJet and GSK.
Trading statements
Anglo American, Centrica, Hays, Indivior, Irish Residential Properties REIT, Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY), Safestore Holdings
AGM/EGM
Home REIT, Marlowe, Mindflair
Friday 21 February
Trading statements
AGM/EGM
Nothing in the diary yet
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.