Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Lloyds Banking, HSBC, IAG, Rolls-Royce, Rio Tinto, BAE

17th February 2023 12:16

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

More FTSE 100 companies queue up to report results in the coming days, among them big banks, miners and some of the UK’s most popular stocks. Our head of markets picks out potential highlights.

Monday 20 February

Trading statements

Bank of Cyprus, Georgia Capital, Goldplat, LungLife AI, Tristel, Wilmington

AGM/EGM

Fiinu, Home REIT, Jade Road Investments

Tuesday 21 February

Trading statements

Antofagasta, BHP Group, Blancco Technology, Finsbury Food Group, HSBC Holdings (LSE:HSBA), InterContinental Hotels Group, Safestore Holdings, Smith & Nephew, Springfield Properties, Sylvania Platinum, Trifast

AGM/EGM

Blue Planet Investment Trust, Immotion Group, Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund, Virgin Money UK

Wednesday 22 February

Trading statements

Avingtrans, City of London Investment Group, Conduit Holdings, Liberty Global, Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) Primary Health Properties, Renewables Infrastructure Group, Rio Tinto (LSE:RIO), Synectics, TBC Bank, Transense Technologies

AGM/EGM

Gooch & Housego, Itaconix, RWS Holdings, Tharisa

Thursday 23 February

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include AstraZeneca, Barclays, GSK, Redrow, Standard Chartered and Unilever.

Trading statements

Anglo American, Arbuthnot Banking Group, BAE Systems (LSE:BA.), Bluefield Solar Income Fund, Drax, Driver Group, Genus, Hays, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Howden Joinery, Macfarlane, Made Tech Group, Mondi, Morgan Sindall, Pantheon International, Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR.), Serco, Spectris, Versarien, WPP

AGM/EGM

Bankers Investment Trust, Foresight Sustainable Forestry Co, IntegraFin Holdings

Friday 24 February

Trading statements

CVS Group, International Consolidated Airlines Group (LSE:IAG), Jupiter Fund Management

AGM/EGM

Caledonian Trust, Ediston Property Investment Company

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Stockwatch: five guiding principles for stock selection in an ISA

about 1 hour ago

NatWest shares slump despite spectacular annual profit

about 5 hours ago

Bond Watch: bond yields rise despite inflation drop off

about 3 hours ago

Ian Cowie: a year since the war, this is how my ‘forever fund’ has fared

1 day ago

Buffettology fund: two recession-proof shares, and one buy and hold forever stock

about 22 hours ago

FTSE 100 at 8,000: the 25 stocks and 10 sectors responsible

about 22 hours ago

10 shares to diversify your ISA portfolio

2 days ago

ISA ideas: alternatives to the most-popular funds and trusts

2 days ago

A trio of dividend stocks for income seekers

2 days ago

The highest-yielding funds and investment trusts: the risks and rewards

3 days ago