The Week Ahead: Lloyds Banking, HSBC, IAG, Rolls-Royce, Rio Tinto, BAE
More FTSE 100 companies queue up to report results in the coming days, among them big banks, miners and some of the UK’s most popular stocks. Our head of markets picks out potential highlights.
Monday 20 February
Trading statements
Bank of Cyprus, Georgia Capital, Goldplat, LungLife AI, Tristel, Wilmington
AGM/EGM
Fiinu, Home REIT, Jade Road Investments
- Invest with ii: Share Dealing with ii | Open a Stocks & Shares ISA | Our Investment Accounts
Tuesday 21 February
Trading statements
Antofagasta, BHP Group, Blancco Technology, Finsbury Food Group, HSBC Holdings (LSE:HSBA), InterContinental Hotels Group, Safestore Holdings, Smith & Nephew, Springfield Properties, Sylvania Platinum, Trifast
AGM/EGM
Blue Planet Investment Trust, Immotion Group, Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund, Virgin Money UK
- FTSE 100 at 8,000: the 25 stocks and 10 sectors responsible
- Insider: three bosses back FTSE 100 companies with £300,000 share buy
Wednesday 22 February
Trading statements
Avingtrans, City of London Investment Group, Conduit Holdings, Liberty Global, Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) Primary Health Properties, Renewables Infrastructure Group, Rio Tinto (LSE:RIO), Synectics, TBC Bank, Transense Technologies
AGM/EGM
Gooch & Housego, Itaconix, RWS Holdings, Tharisa
Thursday 23 February
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include AstraZeneca, Barclays, GSK, Redrow, Standard Chartered and Unilever.
Trading statements
Anglo American, Arbuthnot Banking Group, BAE Systems (LSE:BA.), Bluefield Solar Income Fund, Drax, Driver Group, Genus, Hays, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Howden Joinery, Macfarlane, Made Tech Group, Mondi, Morgan Sindall, Pantheon International, Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR.), Serco, Spectris, Versarien, WPP
AGM/EGM
Bankers Investment Trust, Foresight Sustainable Forestry Co, IntegraFin Holdings
Friday 24 February
Trading statements
CVS Group, International Consolidated Airlines Group (LSE:IAG), Jupiter Fund Management
AGM/EGM
Caledonian Trust, Ediston Property Investment Company
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Editor's Picks