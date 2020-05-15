The Week Ahead: M&S, Imperial Brands, Burberry
Our head of markets discusses these three popular shares, including Imperial’s 12% dividend yield.
15th May 2020 15:58
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
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interactive investor's head of markets discusses these three popular shares, including Imperial’s 12% dividend yield.
Monday 18 May
Trading statements
Ryanair Holdings, LXi REIT, Centamin
AGM/EGM
Alliance Pharma, Faron Pharmaceuticals, Bank of Georgia
Tuesday 19 May
Trading statements
DCC, Greencore, UDG Healthcare, Avon Rubber, Imperial Brands, Watkin Jones, Redde Northgate, Renew Holdings, Homeserve, Topps Tiles, Galliford Try, First Derivative, Tritax Eurobox
AGM/EGM
Diaceutics, Restaurant Group, Team17, PPHE Hotel Group, Bank of Ireland, Aquis Exchange, accesso Technology, Glenveagh Properties, Quixant, Fidelity Japan Trust, Allianz Technology Trust
Wednesday 20 May
Trading statements
Experian, Great Portland Estate, Compass, HICL Infrastructure, IXICO, Marks & Spencer, Severn Trent, Bloomsbury Publishing
AGM/EGM
Tyman, Vivo Energy, Medica, Pharos Energy, Cello Health, Path Investments, Capital & Regional, Judges Scientific, Access Intelligence, Antofagasta, French Connection, Coats Group, Vistry
Thursday 21 May
Companies that begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Tesco (LSE:TSCO) and Morrisons (LSE:MRW).
Trading statements
Intertek, QinetiQ, Euromoney Institutional Investor, Oxford Metrics, Assura, Royal Mail, Tate & Lyle, Investec, AJ Bell, Newriver REIT, Hellical, Sabre Insurance Group, Henry Boot, Pets at Home, Electra Private Equity, IntegraFin Holdings, Inchcape
AGM/EGM
Lloyds Banking Group, Intertek, Jupiter Fund Management, Prudential, Enquest, Avast, Keller, Essentra, Hastings, Polypipe Group, Resolute Mining, Hochschild Mining, Aura Energy, Bigblu Broadband, Kape Technologies, Energean Oil & Gas, indigovision, Surface Transforms, Inchcape, Legal & General, QinetIQ
Friday 22 May
Trading statements
Close Brothers, Future
AGM/EGM
Spectris, Centrica, One Media IP, SDX Energy
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