The Week Ahead: Next, ITV, IAG
Share on:
Our head of markets looks at another batch of upcoming results and names the big events to watch in a four-day trading week.
Monday 3 May
Bank Holiday Monday
Tuesday 4 May
Trading statements
Cardiff Property, Frenkel Topping, Ocean Outdoor, S4 Capital
AGM/EGM
Apax Global Alpha, Dialog Semiconductor, Hammerson, Plus500
Wednesday 5 May
Trading statements
Boohoo, Cambria Automobiles, Direct Line Insurance, Hiscox, ITV (LSE:ITV), OSB Group, Smiths News, Virgin Money UK, WANdisco
AGM/EGM
Alpha FX Group, Anglo American, Aviva, Barclays, Clarkson, GlaxoSmithKline, Kore Potash, Mpac, Personal Group, Phoenix Spree Deutschland, Renewables Infrastructure, TClarke, Ten Entertainment, Tritax Big Box REIT, Unilever
Thursday 6 May
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Admiral (LSE:ADM), BP (LSE:BP.), Croda International (LSE:CRDA) and Reckitt Benckiser (LSE:RKT).
Trading statements
AIB Group, Barratt Developments, Derwent London, IMI, Mondi, Morgan Sindall, Next (LSE:NXT), Rathbone
Brothers, RDI REIT, Reach, Superdry, Trainline, Victec, Wheaton Precious Metals
AGM/EGM
AIB Group, Amiad Water Systems, Avast, Aviva, Costain Group, Eleco, Genel Energy, Glanbia, Howden Joinery, IMI, Indivior, Jardine Matheson, John Laing Group, Jupiter Fund Management, Melrose Industries, Mincon, Mondi, Morgan Advanced Materials, Rathbone Brothers, Raven Property, Reach, TransGlobe Energy, Vitec Group
Friday 7 May
Trading statements
International Consolidated Airlines Group (LSE:IAG)
AGM/EGM
The Barkby Group, Man Group, Intercontinental Hotels Group, Kier Group, Ruffer Investment Company
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.