The Week Ahead: Next, ITV, IAG

Our head of markets looks at another batch of upcoming results and names the big events to watch in a four-day trading week.

Monday 3 May

Bank Holiday Monday     

Tuesday 4 May

Trading statements 

Cardiff Property, Frenkel Topping, Ocean Outdoor, S4 Capital

AGM/EGM

Apax Global Alpha, Dialog Semiconductor, Hammerson, Plus500

Wednesday 5 May

Trading statements 

Boohoo, Cambria Automobiles, Direct Line Insurance, Hiscox, ITV (LSE:ITV), OSB Group, Smiths News, Virgin Money UK, WANdisco

AGM/EGM

Alpha FX Group, Anglo American, Aviva, Barclays, Clarkson, GlaxoSmithKline, Kore Potash, Mpac, Personal Group, Phoenix Spree Deutschland, Renewables Infrastructure, TClarke, Ten Entertainment, Tritax Big Box REIT, Unilever

Thursday 6 May

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Admiral (LSE:ADM), BP (LSE:BP.), Croda International (LSE:CRDA) and Reckitt Benckiser (LSE:RKT).

Trading statements 

AIB Group, Barratt Developments, Derwent London, IMI, Mondi, Morgan Sindall, Next (LSE:NXT), Rathbone 
Brothers, RDI REIT, Reach, Superdry, Trainline, Victec, Wheaton Precious Metals

AGM/EGM

AIB Group, Amiad Water Systems, Avast, Aviva, Costain Group, Eleco, Genel Energy, Glanbia, Howden Joinery, IMI, Indivior, Jardine Matheson, John Laing Group, Jupiter Fund Management, Melrose Industries, Mincon, Mondi, Morgan Advanced Materials, Rathbone Brothers, Raven Property, Reach, TransGlobe Energy, Vitec Group

Friday 7 May

Trading statements 

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LSE:IAG)

AGM/EGM

The Barkby Group, Man Group, Intercontinental Hotels Group, Kier Group, Ruffer Investment Company

